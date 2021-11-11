HVFD hosts Appreciation Night

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department held their Annual Appreciation Night at the HVFD Fire Hall on Saturday, Nov. 6. The event always draws a large crowd and is something that not only the members of the department look forward to but so does the community. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Happy Hour began at 5 p.m. and the meal started at 6:30 p.m. with the live auction following. The menu included rocky mountain oysters, gizzards, ham along with cheesy potatoes and more. The event is a way for the HVFD to not only thank their bosses for allowing them to answer the call of duty as a Volunteer Firefighter but the entire community as well. It is also the biggest fundraiser for the HVFD and funds made from the auction go back into the district.

“The event is open to the public and is also our big fundraiser for the year,” said Chief Shad Bryner. “We have tons of great support in our community.”

“It’s a thank you not only to our bosses but also to people around the community that support us daily.”