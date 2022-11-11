HVFD Shows Appreciation

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department held their Annual Appreciation Night at the HVFD Fire Hall on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event drew a large crowd this year and several extra tables and chairs were brought in that were quickly filled.

“We always appreciated everyone that comes out,” said HVFD Chief Shad Bryner. “This is the biggest crowd that we’ve seen in quite a while.”

Happy Hour began at 5 p.m. and the meal started at 6:30 p.m. with the live auction following. The menu included rocky mountain oysters, gizzards, ham along with cheesy potatoes, green beans with bacon and a roll. Mac and cheese was added this year to try it out and with the large crowd they were thankful that they added it when they ran out.

“We went through 60 pounds of gizzards and 150 pounds of fries (rocky mountain oysters) and 30 pounds of ham,” said HVFD Captain Jim Keegan.

Phyllis Jesse has been making her cheesy potatoes for the event for years. This year she went through 125 pounds of potatoes several gallons of sour cream and a few big blocks of Velveeta cheese.

The HFVD received a call for EMS during the event but if you were there and didn’t notice the flashing lights of the ambulance then you probably didn’t even realize they had a call.

“Over the years we’ve had quite a few calls during the event,” said Bryner. “One year we received three calls during the day before the event start. That was also the year that we didn’t have very good weather. Makes things hard when you’re trying to get everything set up for the event but that’s the nature of the business.”

The event is a way for the HVFD to not only thank their bosses for allowing them to answer the call of duty as a Volunteer Firefighter but the entire community as well. It is also the biggest fundraiser for the HVFD and funds made from the auction go back into the district.

“Thank you all for your support over the years,” said Bryner. “The community has always showed us phenomenal support.”

This year the fire department auctioned off a 1991 Ford F150 to the highest bidder at $5,800.

“We advertised it for the better part of a week and had no interest in it so we thought we’d auction it off,” said Bryner. “We’ve done that with a few things over the years, last time it was an ambulance.”

Employers of HVFD members include: Hemingford Coop Telephone/Mobius Communications, Buchheit Precision, Hemingford Public Schools, Fix It Frosty, BNSF, Alliance Police Dept., H&H Sanitation, Box Butte AG Services, Huss Auto, Box Butte Co. Road Dept., Region 1 Office of Human Development, H&S Panels, Keegan Farms, Specht Farms, Prairie Sky Seed, Sorensen Irrigation, Farmers Coop, Heartland Trucking, Hemingford Community Care Center, Jack’s Construction, Ron Iossi, Cullan Farms, Gus’s Bar, and Dale Wood Construction.

2022 HVFD Officers:

Shad Bryner – Chief

Robbie Buchheit – Assistant Chief

Jim Miles – Assistant Chief

Barb Keegan – EMS Captain

Jake Frost – Captain

Mike Honstein – Captain

Jim Keegan – Captain

Mark Klemke – Captain

Jake Frost – Chaplain

Tim Kumpf – President

Mark Klemke – Vice President

Robert Planansky – Sergeant at Arms

Barb Keegan – Secretary

Jodine Sorensen – Treasurer

The current 30 members of the HVFD have a combined total of over 395 years of service with the HVFD.

The following list details how long each member has been a volunteer with the department:

Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department Roster:

HVFD Member – Start Date – Years of Service

Jess Huss – 1/13/1982 – 40 years

Ron Wood – 5/13/1992 – 30 years

Randy Wood– 5/13/1992 – 30 years

Barb Keegan – 4/4/1994 – 28 years

Tim Kumpf– 12/14/1994 – 28 years

Jim Keegan – 1/11/1995 – 27 years

Mark Klemke – 3/19/1996 – 26 years

Ryan Hunter – 1/11/1998 – 24 years

Shad Bryner – 12/13/2000 – 22 years

Jodine Sorensen – 3/14/2001 – 21 years

Jim Miles – 4/12/2006 – 16 years

Mark Swanson – 6/13/2006 – 16 years

Robbie Buchheit – 7/12/2007 – 15 years

Mike Honstein –7/12/2007 – 15 years

Mary Honstein –1/10/2010 – 12 years

Jim Grumbles – 8/15/2012 – 10 years

Jake Frost – 9/10/2012 – 10 years

Bobby Henderson – 8/07/2016 – 6 years

Kyle Kumpf – 8/1/2017 – 5 years

Jordan Glendy – 11/14/2018 – 4 year

Robert Planansky – 7/9/2019 – 3 years

Jameson Wood – 1/9/2019 – 3 years

Marly Pahoviack – 3/17/2021 – 1 year

Taylor Keegan – 5/12/2021 – 1 year

Lyle Staudenmaier – 11/10/2021 – 1 year

Cassidy Harwood – 11/10/2021 – 1 year

Kyle Kaman – 4/13/2022

Marshall LaMont – 4/13/2022

Samantha Miller – 7/13/2022

Jack McDonough – 8/17/2022

Donations, as always, play a vital role in funding a volunteer fire department.

If you are interested in donating to our local fire department, please mail your donation to:

Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department

P.O. Box 598

Hemingford, NE 69348

We thank every firefighter and EMT, past and present, for answering the call.