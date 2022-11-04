HVFD to host Appreciation Night

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will host their Annual Appreciation Night at the HVFD Fire Hall on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event always draws a large crowd and is something that not only the members of the department look forward to but so does the community.

Happy/Social Hour kicks off the event at 5 p.m. and the meal will start at 6:30 p.m. with the live auction following. The menu includes rocky mountain oysters, gizzards, ham along with cheesy potatoes and more.

The event is a way for the HVFD to not only thank their bosses for allowing them to answer the call of duty as a Volunteer Firefighter but the entire community as well. It is also the biggest fundraiser for the HVFD and funds made from the auction go back into the district.

“The event is open to the public and is also our big fundraiser for the year,” said Chief Shad Bryner. “We have tons of great support in our community.”

“It’s a thank you not only to our bosses but also to people around the community that support us daily.”

From January 1 through October 13 the HVFD has answered: 29 fires, 102 rescue, and 9 community activities. They have attended 19 meetings, trainings or drills.

The HVFD’s roster is currently sitting at a full squad of 30 members with a couple on the waiting list. The current members in alphabetical order are Shad Bryner, Robbie Buchheit, Jake Frost, Jordan Glendy, Jim Grumbles, Cassidy Harwood, Bobby Henderson, Mary Honstein, Mike Honstein, Ryan Hunter, Jess Huss, Kyle Kaman, Barb Keegan, Jim Keegan, Taylor Keegan, Mark Klemke, Kyle Kumpf, Tim Kumpf, Marshall LaMont, Jim Miles, Samantha Miller, Marly Pehoviack, Robert Planansky, Jodine Sorensen, Lyle Staudenmaier, Mark Swanson, Jameson Wood, Randy Wood and Ron Wood.

Donations, as always, play a vital role in funding a volunteer fire department.

If you are interested in donating to our local fire department, please mail your donation to:

Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department

P.O. Box 598

Hemingford, NE 69348

We thank every firefighter and EMT, past and present, for answering the call.