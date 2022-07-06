Kind Nebraskans: A Story of WWII and The Holocaust

Speaker Charlotte & Kevin Endorf will present a program “A Story of WWII and The Holocaust” on July 7th at 6:30pm at The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Knight Museum Partners as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

For more information, contact Jodi Ringbauer at the Knight Museum at (308) 762-2384.

A Newsweek poll in 2020 showed that fewer than half of adult Americans know how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust of how Hitler’s nationalist Nazi party came to power in Germany ahead of World War II. A C K Endorf program in conjunction with Humanities Nebraska, Kind Nebraskans, detailed through research and interviewed conducted by Charlotte and Kevin Endorf, shares the stories of five Nebraskans who experienced, at different magnitudes, the pre- and post-effects of WWII.

