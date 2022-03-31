Laughter filled the air during 'Greek Mythology Olympiaganzan' dinner theater

It was a night of laughter on Friday, March 25 at the multipurpose hall as Hemingford High School’s Dinner Theater entertained a crowd with their presentation of “Greek Mythology Olympiaganzan.”

“It went great,” said Director Tabi Bryner. “The cast did an awesome job and we had a fabulous audience that came out ready to have a fun night.”

With other activities competing for the students attention this year the cast was on the small side which just meant that most cast members played multiple roles. All cast members were a part of the One-Act team for Hemingford this year with the exception of Allisen Meek and Grace Lilley-Gitch who were a part of the Holiday Play cast.

“It was fun to see a group that wanted to have fun,” said Bryner. “They picked out the play, did the casting and put the whole thing together. Everyone played a couple of different characters and they have all had so much fun with this one.”

The cast members were not afraid to be a little silly during the fun play as the two narrators attempted to cover the entirety of Greek mythology using general theatrical insanity.

Myths such as Pandora’s Box, Cronos and the Titans were acted out along with a heart-pounding, version of The Iliad. The cast summed up final year of the Trojan War as described in The Iliad, a 24 book series, into five minutes on stage.

“They dedicated the time and energy to make something really wonderful,” said Bryner.

The audience were seated at intimate candle lit tables and served a salad to start the meal. Tables were arranged to give everyone had a good view of the state. During intermission the cast served the meal of chicken, scalloped potatoes, and green beans, while dressed in Greek mythology costumes. The meal was finished out with a chocolate parfait for dessert.

“Tabi and I were very happy with the performance,” said Director Michelle Kluver. “We received a lot of positive feedback from audience members saying how much they enjoyed it.”

Hemingford High School Dinner Theater

Show cast

Grace Lilley-Gitch

Boady Hunter

Ethan Plog

Carlye Kresl

Taren Hunter

Madi Meek

Allisen Meek

Lilly Hasenauer

Junior Members

Adde Bryner

Dawson Kluver

Eli Bryner

Behind the Scenes

Rylie Wright – Performance Assistant

Irene Prochazka – Meal Preparation

Tabi Bryner and Michelle Kluver – Directors

The directors and cast members wanted to say thank you to Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union for being the box office for the event, the BBC Fair Board for letting them rent the multipurpose hall, the Hemingford Boosters for supporting the drama department, the drama parents for supporting their kids, and those that attended the dinner theater.

