Learning, laughing and lots of fun
Preschoolers Jaxon Tessman (left) and Vance Eisenhart play horns with Mrs. P (Shawn Phillips). The students take part in a number of different activities during their time in class.

 Brad Staman/Hemingford Ledger

“What is our letter for the week?” Shari McClure asked her preschool class.

They think and say, “Y.”

“What is our animal for Y?”

They think some more.”

“Is it Yancey Yak?”

“Yes.”

The lively group of preschoolers had just finished lunch and began their class time.

“We sing, we do the calendar and play time,” preschooler Avery Huss said when asked what all they did at school. “We do snack and the pledge and we do puzzles.”

Huss is one nine students in McClure’s afternoon class. There are 10 in the morning class.

Preschool has been a part of the Hemingford school system for 15 years. Since the 2005-06 school year, McClure said. “I’ve taught here for the last 10.”

She has worked hand-in-hand with Para Shawn Phillips better known to the students as Mrs. P for eight years

“We work like clockwork,” McClure said of her working relationship with “Mrs. P.”

“Our main goals (with the preschoolers ) are social interaction through play,” McClure said of the preschool. “Play is a very important child’s work. Preschool is not preparation for kindergarten even though it helps greatly with routine.”

From the puzzles to show and tell the students work together, play together and learn together.

“I have the greatest job in the world,” McClure said. “Every single day is different but most importantly the days are filled with fun, smiles, learning and lot of love and hugs.”

