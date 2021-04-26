Learning, laughing and lots of fun

“What is our letter for the week?” Shari McClure asked her preschool class.

They think and say, “Y.”

“What is our animal for Y?”

They think some more.”

“Is it Yancey Yak?”

“Yes.”

The lively group of preschoolers had just finished lunch and began their class time.

“We sing, we do the calendar and play time,” preschooler Avery Huss said when asked what all they did at school. “We do snack and the pledge and we do puzzles.”

Huss is one nine students in McClure’s afternoon class. There are 10 in the morning class.

Preschool has been a part of the Hemingford school system for 15 years. Since the 2005-06 school year, McClure said. “I’ve taught here for the last 10.”

She has worked hand-in-hand with Para Shawn Phillips better known to the students as Mrs. P for eight years

“We work like clockwork,” McClure said of her working relationship with “Mrs. P.”