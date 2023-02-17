Looking Back 50 Years Ago

NAMED: Outstanding Young Farmer-Rancher for the county by Alliance Jaycees last week is Dale Campbell of Hemingford, who farms on rented land southwest of here. He is among several entries competing in the state contest with the winner to be named Saturday at 7 p.m. banquet in the Scottsbluff Elks Club. Campbell is married to the former Delphine Votruba and the father of three children, Grant 12, Dee 9 and Tim 5. He is a graduate of HHS and attended Chadron State College, a member of the Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge and Alliance Elks Lodge. He has managed the Hemingford American Legion little league ball 1969-1972 and assists in District 10 grade school basketball. Starting in 1962, Campbell has increased production through fertilizer and irrigation on beers and bean crops, added corn, oats and hay and has some sheep and a few calves he feeds. He has recently purchased 3,000 feet of gated pipe for more efficient water control and built irrigation reuse pits.

COMMISSIONER: Dake Novotny, Alliance, resigned his position effective last Saturday “for personal reasons” with plans to move to Vallejo, Calif., to accept a position there. His unexpired 2-term dating from the first Thursday in January of this year will be filled by appointment by a committee for the county clerk, county treasurer and county attorney.

SCHNELL AND LIPSACK ARE IN HIGH 10 SUGAR PRODUCERS: The 1972 High Sugar Beet Growers for the Bayard Factory District were honored last night at the banquet held at the Scottsbluff Country Club.

CUTTING IT OFF AT THE PASS: is no misnomer out here in the west. Just a mile east of town is a habitual trap on Highway 87 which any blizzard-type storm such as last Friday night’s 5-incher that left man-sized drifts in town and country. Street crews were laudably worked through Sunday clearing the drifts but Saturday at 1 p.m., four vehicles were in an accident at the pass-Darrell Kulm, 32, Rapid City and Albert Bowman, 58, Rhame, S.D. bumping first in the trail through the drift, Gerald Coomer, 20, Rapid City and Jerry Tolstedt, 21, Alliance, drivers of the next 2 cars which bumped Kulm’s car into Bowman’s vehicle a 2nd time.

— Kay Bakkehaug