Looking Back 50 Years Ago

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RAPID PROGRESS WAS MADE… the past week of good weather by Paddock Pool Contractors on the Hemingford municipal swimming pool, and the June 1st completion date may yet be attained. Decks were being poured the first of this week, completed yesterday at left and right in the above picture, while the bathhouse block laying was near completion and work had begun on the roof. More block laying of the filter plant house, installation of the fencing and filter plant machinery, installation of diving board structures and painting of the pool complete with racing lanes is still in the offing.

ALLIANCE HIGH IS BEST IN B GOLF … Alliance golfers totaled 309 strokes to win the state Class B grass greens golf tournament Friday at Lincoln. Cozad was 2nd with 318, Sidney 3rd with 325.

Mike Hecox and Dean Sukup of Cozad shared medalist honors with rounds of 74. Others in the top 10 included Alliance’s Tim Borg 75, tied with an Auburn lad; 2 from Albion and Wayne tied at 76; John Becker of Alliance tied with a Holdrege boy at 77; and Mark Watson of Alliance tied with Dean Josten of Sidney at 79.

Alliance’s two other golfers were Mark Watson 79 and Dan Dietrich 79 on the park 72 course.

ALUM FUN WILL ADD TO WEEKEND … A full house of nearly 365 or more are expected Sunday night for the 21st annual Hemingford Alumni Assn. Banquet at the Legion Memorial Hall. It is a record-shattering attendance and sumptuous decorations and menu plans are awaiting the crowd.

“Due to the fact that there are also many alumni who are on waiting lists and didn’t get tickets after we were sold out,” President Don Turek announced today that, “we will admit alumni and their guests to the dance following the show and banquet at about 9 p.m. for admission of $1.”

CONTEMPLATION… of many things must have been going through the mind of graduate Samual Barrett Johnson, one of the 42 of the class of ’73 at Hemingford High who accepted their diplomas last night.

PIONEER MEMORIAL … A dedication and unveiling of a Memorial to the Pioneers of the Box Butte Community will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Box Butte Pioneer Cemetery.

Rev. Howard Osborne of Hemingford will be the speaker for the occasion. The cemetery can be reached by traveling 3 miles north of the 16-mile corner, 10 miles east of Hemingford to the Tom Manion farm, then 1 mile east and a half mile south. The public is invited to attend.

M-DAY BY LEGION ON WEDNESDAY … A highly active Nebraska Legionnaire will address the traditional Memorial Day services in Hemingford.

Again breaking with Congress which set Memorial Day last year on Monday the 29th, and this year on Monday the 28th-Hemingford American Legion Post 9 has decided to hold their observance for the public and at the cemetery on the traditional date-Wednesday, May 30th.

The Congress has since changed the date of this and Veterans Day back to May 30 and Nov. 11 however Memorial Day’s change will not take affect officially until 1974.