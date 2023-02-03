KINDERGARTEN GAMES ARE FUN – for first day schoolers at Hemingford, the serve in acquaintance, sociability and harnessing of energy to the voice of teacher Rosemarie Jacobsen as she has eight of the 15 youngsters engaged in a cat and mouse song. The youngsters were excited for their name tags and first color job. The class includes: Loretta Adamson, Tim Campbell, Jennifer Delsing, Tracy Elliott, Ellen Foley, Stacy Gaertig, Eric Gowin, Michelle Heinz, Cynthia Jensen, Shelly Prochazka, Jeanna Char, Lawrence Haddix, Bruce Stairs, Jane Hatterman, and Carolyn Dickey.

WEDDING DANCE RECEPTION JAN. 19 – Friends and wedding guests are cordially invited to a wedding reception dance at the Hemingford Legion Hall on Friday evening, January 1‘9 for Dana and Jodine Sorensen. The invitation is extended by the parents of the bride, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Manion.

TOWN HEARS COURT PLANNING; TOWN HALL OFFICES OKAYED – Hemingford’s town board met Tuesday and heard explanations on how the new court system will apply to the Village. On hand offering the explanations were new District County Judge Glen Fiebig and Village Attorney John Hilpert.

Justice of the Peace and Police Magistrate courts are no longer in existence, having been done away with by the court reform law.

Only local cases to be tried in a court here will be uncontested cases for those pertaining only to Village Ordinances. In such cases, they will be heard by a District County Judge or associate on designated days agreeable with both the Village and Court. All other cases will be routed through the District County Court at Alliance and this will probably include most of the traffic cases.

Only other business to come up at the meeting was the approval of a Hemingford Utilities office remodeling plan at an estimated cost of $3500.

The remodeling will begin immediately by local contractors, Utilities and Village employees to make a separate combination courtroom and board meeting room. This will be done by partitioning the front portion of the present building into two complete rooms, plus 3 offices for the Village Clerk, Village Administrator and Utilities Superintendent.

CHAMBER FETE HOPE: 125 – Hemingford Chamber of Commerce President Doug Shaver reported today that 1973 dues are already coming in along with the purchase of tickets for the annual dinner meeting.

“But we’ve only sold 50 plates,” he complained by yesterday noon, “and we’re hoping for at least 125 to 200 dinner attendance to hear Rapid City Mayor Don Barnett.”

The dinner is set to be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Bridget’s Church basement. Tickets are $2.75 per plate and can be purchased at Shavers Pharmacy, Rosenberger Sundries and through the mail to members.

TAX AND LICENSE TAB SALES SLOW – Motor vehicle license tab sales have slowed and 2018 had been processed through the County Treasurer’s office yesterday, compared to 2544 at the end of January last year. Treasurer Gwen Warthen noted that taxes may be paid, the new tab purchased along with registration certificates by mail, thereby thwarting last minute rush and lineups nearer to the Feb. 28th deadline.

Some 196 personal and 47 business personal property tax schedules had been filed by Tuesday night, compared to 207 personal and 45 businesses last year.