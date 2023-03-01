Looking Back 50 Years Ago

BOBCAT WRESTLERS WINNING PLACEMENTS - at the district class C meet in Bridgeport on Saturday are Gail Moravek, Pat Brost, Steve Prochazka, and Howard Mazanec. Brost and Prochazka will be in the state tournament at Lincoln tomorrow and Saturday.

CITY HALL - renovations have started at the Hemingford Municipals Utilities Building. Crews of workmen turn the big front windows into smaller frames, install paneling for a couple of utilities, clerk, and administrator offices, and walling halfway down the front room to install a combination town board meeting room and District County Judge courtroom. Cost of the project is estimated at $3,500.

TOWN OKAYS GAS HIKE AND NEW CONTRACT - Hemingford Village Board of Trustees in regular meeting Tuesday evening passed Ordinance No. 236. The ordinance approves the request for an increase in natural gas rates here made by Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas Company for 17 western Nebraska communities.

The rate request will increase some 24 percent. The new rates would be $2.00 per 1,000, $1.30 per thousand for the next 4,000 cu. ft., $1.10 per thousand for the next 45,000 cu. ft., 85 cents per thousand for the next 50,000 cu. ft. and 80 cents per thousand for all additional cubic feet utilized per month.

The board also approved a new contract for a Hemingford garbage collection in the name of John Stumph of Crawford.

LORI HAD - a little lamb, it went to school on Monday, and everywhere that Lori went, the lamb made it a funday. The 3rd grade daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Annen stopped in Kindergarten, 2nd and 3rd grade rooms to show off this 1 1/2 week old black softie which Mrs. Annen said will eventually turn white.

BREAK-IN NETS $75 AT SILVER LINE - A break-in at Silver Line Salvage over the weekend reported at 8:25 a.m. on Monday to Hemingford Police. The west door of the firm was broken in with no merchandise disturbed but about $75 in silver change missing. Police are investigating.

Hemingford Police Chief Alvie Wilkins reported that full-time officer Harold Frahm has returned from Nebraska State Law Officers School at Grand Island, following graduation from 6 weeks specialized training.

ROAD LIMIT ON NO. 71 WEST - State Roads Director Thomas D. Doyle announced the placing of weight limitations of axle loads on certain state highways where subgrade or surfacing will be weakened by climatic and soil conditions.

The restrictions became effective Tuesday on 54 miles of roads, and will remain in effect during the thawing period to prevent the breakup of surfacing.

Included in the order, with proper posting, is 20 miles of Nebraska 71 from the junction with Nebraska 2 twelve miles west of Hemingford west and south 20 miles to a point 28 miles north of Scottsbluff.