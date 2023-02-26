Looking Back 50 Years Ago

MANION-SORENSEN VOWS IN CANDLELIGHT CEREMONY — St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alliance was the setting for the recent candlelight wedding of Jodine Suzanne Manion and Dana Craig Sorensen.

Geneice Kiester, organist, played traditional wedding music and accompanied Pat Wacker who sang “Wedding Song”, “There is Love” and “The Lord’s Prayer”.

WRESTLERS FINISH 2-1 WEEK, 6-6 — Hemingford High School’s wrestling squad heads for the District Class C Tournament at Bridgeport with an overall 6-6 season record. They will compete against grapplers from 7 other schools, with the top 2 in each weight class gaining berths in the state tournament next week.

POLICE REPORT ON MONTH’S ACTIVITY — Hemingford police department reported that a total of 40 dog tags were sold in Hemingford for the year 1973 — with the number sold behind a year ago at this time.

ALLIANCE OILMAN APPOINTED COMMISSIONER — County Attorney Paul Empson, Clerk Grace Mote and Treasurer Gwen Warthen announced yesterday the appointment of J. L. Saylor, 67, retired Alliance bulk oil dealer, as a new Box Butte County Commissioner.

Saylor will replace Dake Novotny of Alliance who resigned the annual $3600 position last week to move to California.

The group of three acting as election committee by state law noted that there were 15 applicants for the remaining 2-year term expiring in January 1975.

PICKLE GROWING ON AGENDA HERE — A meeting for all people interest in growing cucumbers for the Kuner-Empson Company will be held here tonight at 7 in the Apollo Court community room.