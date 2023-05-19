HUGE AND HEAVY PLAQUES … that should last for 10 years will be presented by Don Prochazka, president of the Hemingford Sports Boosters Club next Tuesday during the All-Sports Banquet in the high school auditorium to recognize the outstanding athletes for 1972-73 in cross country, volleyball, football, basketball, wrestling, girls track, golf and boys track. In addition, special trophy awards from the Buddy Roes Memorial will go to the outstanding boy and girl athletes in all sports. Guest speaker will be Randy Borg of Alliance, University of Nebraska football defensive star who will be a senior Cornhusker next fall.

HHS PROM … King and Queen for 1973 are David Engel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Engel, and Linda Desling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Delsing, all of Hemingford. The seniors were crowned Saturday among 42 candidates among their classmates.

LAVISHLY DECORATED SCHOOL GYM FOR PROM … in “Goddess of Love” theme featured completely enclosed walls in lowered ceiling, latticed back wall and throne area for royalty, centerpiece of four Grecian columns and spotlighted fountain, stage band fronted by small memento-columns each bearing the name of a graduating senior. Music was provided by Rapid City rock combo “Free Flight”. The entire evening was thoroughly enjoyed by the students grades 9-13 despite rain starting at the end of the banquet and throughout the dance.

CAPACITY CROWD HERE FOR STATER FORM … Over 300 people from all over the Panhandle attended the annual Boys and Girls State Forum for District 4 of the American Legion, hosted in Hemingford by James Barry Post and Unit 9 Legion and Auxiliary Sunday.

Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Girls Stater Miss Cindy Mundt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Mundt was 1973 Cornhusker Girls Stater from Hemingford. Carol Danbom, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Danbom, was selected alternate.

PRINCIPAL LYLE FODNES … who is also journalism teacher at HHS, congratulated Kevin Manion, junior and son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Manion, who placed 2nd in Yearbook Copywriting in 1973 Nebraska High School Press Association and NU School of Journalism competition. Manion was the only placement listed from the Panhandle in the awards announcement Saturday.

HEMINGFORD’S NEW BOOM TRUCK … a used unit purchased from Fremont is shown in operation by Utilities Department crewman Richard Forstrom. The 1-man lift mounted on a 1971 Ford truck is capable of rising to a height of 36 feet from floor of basket to ground. It has a working height of 41 feet and will be utilized primarily on electric power lines.

Post 9 Legion 1973 Boys Stater was Don Jespersen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Jespersen, with alternate Steve Hollinrake, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hollinrake.

WINNER … of a Panhandle REMA sponsored weeklong trip, along with about 30 other Nebraska juniors and seniors, is Virginia Cullan, HHS senior and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Cullan of Hemingford. The state bound busload leaves June 9th, visits Chicago and Gettysburg enroute to Washington D.C. where they will be joined by about 300 youth from rural electric systems of other states.