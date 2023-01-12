Looking Back

HOUSING INSPECTORS FROM BOX BUTTE — County are award-winning conservationist Llyd Amsburry, ALliance and Edward Darveau, Hemingford. They inspected a home for fish. The underseas dwelling was one of nearly 20,000 worn-out tires that have been sunk to form the Marco Island, Fla., artificial reef inhabited by more than 33 species of fish. the two were among 106 national winners of the Goodyear Conservation Awards tour that included a fishing trip to the rubber reef. The two enjoyed a few days in the Florida sun before returning home.