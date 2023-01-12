 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking Back

  • 0
Looking Back

Five generations in this photo shows James C. Blundell who celebrated hi 88th birthday May 1, 1972, his second daughter, Mrs. Christina McKinley of Portales, N.M., first granddaughter, Mrs. Mary Rosa Lee Dunlap of Capitan, N.M., first great granddaughter Mrs. Lois Coleman of Lone Star, Texas, and his first great great granddaughter Patricia Coleman, born in August of 1972.

 Ledger file photo by Worley Studio

HOUSING INSPECTORS FROM BOX BUTTE — County are award-winning conservationist Llyd Amsburry, ALliance and Edward Darveau, Hemingford. They inspected a home for fish. The underseas dwelling was one of nearly 20,000 worn-out tires that have been sunk to form the Marco Island, Fla., artificial reef inhabited by more than 33 species of fish. the two were among 106 national winners of the Goodyear Conservation Awards tour that included a fishing trip to the rubber reef. The two enjoyed a few days in the Florida sun before returning home.

BEREA — Mr. and Mrs. Sam Mundt moved to Sidney.

Mr. and Mrs. Myron Loomis and all the families attended a birthday party at Chris Mundt’s Friday night.

Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Wylie of Bridgeport were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Carpenter and William on Sunday.

Mr. and Mrs. Billy Munt and family were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Mundt and family on Sunday.

People are also reading…

KAY BAKKEHAUG

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate Death at TRC

George Smith, age 69, died on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Reception and Treatment Center. He started his sentence June 21, 2021. Smith was serving …

A look at the '22 Harvest

A look at the '22 Harvest

Fall harvest wound down throughout our trade territory just before December. Marking one of the earliest ending fall harvests that this area h…

Winter Graduates Announced

Winter Graduates Announced

Chadron State College’s combined undergraduate and winter commencement exercises were canceled Dec. 16, due to heavy snowfall and high winds. …

Road Trip with Tami

Road Trip with Tami

Hi all! Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to…

Steve Erdman: National Motto

Steve Erdman: National Motto

One of the bills that I will introduce next year is a bill to put posters displaying our national motto, “In God We Trust” in all of Nebraska’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News