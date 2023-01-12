Looking Back

HOUSING INSPECTORS FROM BOX BUTTE — County are award-winning conservationist Llyd Amsburry, ALliance and Edward Darveau, Hemingford. They inspected a home for fish. The underseas dwelling was one of nearly 20,000 worn-out tires that have been sunk to form the Marco Island, Fla., artificial reef inhabited by more than 33 species of fish. the two were among 106 national winners of the Goodyear Conservation Awards tour that included a fishing trip to the rubber reef. The two enjoyed a few days in the Florida sun before returning home.
BEREA — Mr. and Mrs. Sam Mundt moved to Sidney.
Mr. and Mrs. Myron Loomis and all the families attended a birthday party at Chris Mundt’s Friday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Wylie of Bridgeport were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Carpenter and William on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Billy Munt and family were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Mundt and family on Sunday.
People are also reading…
KAY BAKKEHAUG