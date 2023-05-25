Tonya Mayer, General Manager of the Hemingford Cooperative Telephone Company was nominated and appointed President of the Board of Directors for the Nebraska Telecommunications Association (NTA) at the Annual Board Meeting and Spring Conference on May 22, in Omaha.
Providing Nebraskans with communications technology for today and the future, the Nebraska Telecommunications Association’s primary role is enhance the opportunities of its members by advocating member interests, offering education, and promoting a positive image of the industry.