Cast and audience members waited anxiously in the back hall of the Hemingford Legion as the show began shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. It was a fun Hawaiian themed Luau event hosted by the Hemingford Community Foundation. The murder mystery began with fun character names like Jackie Marrow, Coco Beaches and A$strid.

The complete cast included: Robbie Peters — Josh Hanson, Kirstin Withers — Beth Dahl, Tiki Hutman — Roger Christiansen, Astrid Powell — Riki Hunter, Jackie Morrow — Jenilee Woltman, Coco Beaches — Tonya Mayer, Ano Haloa — Joseph Trickler, Holi Mulokeli — April Hanson.

The cast involved the audience with a hula hoop and limbo completion. Every time the word “shark” was said the whole place erupted into singing Baby Shark, do do do do. It truly was a fun and memorable evening.

“The Hemingford Community Foundation is extending our sincerest gratitude to the community as it’s been an exciting year of grants, donors, and important investments to serve the community’s needs,” said Joni Jespersen.

“In June, we were challenged by an anonymous donor for the community to match their very generous donation of $10,000. Excitingly, the community exceeded that challenge in just three weeks!,” said Jessica Davies.

“The funds have begun to be invested into key community needs beginning with elevating the safety profiles for Hemingford Public Schools and providing the initial seed for the Bobcat Cares Fund,” said Davies. “This fund is accessible for any students’ needs a school member may identify whether it be shoes or a coat and to cover expenses for any student who may not be able to meet the financial obligations for breakfast, lunch, or supplemental milk. Students will receive a meal; no questions asked. If you or your business is interested in making a tax-deductible donation to this fund, please visit https://otcf.org/hemingford-community-foundation/ or connect with any of our board members.”

Board members include Jessica Davies, April Delsing, Joni Jespersen, Will Mahony, Tonya Mayer, and Tabi Prochazka. They have been meeting monthly to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and the projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. The community is invited to reach out to any board member to discuss how the Foundation can be of service.