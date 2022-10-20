Nebraska City Notes

Information sticks in my brain better when I jot down highlights as I listen. Taking notes started in school, becoming more important as an Alliance High freshman then essential a couple years later to write newspaper articles. A Mead Five Star holds my latest examples of hurried longhand, including pages from the recent Keep Nebraska Beautiful (KNB) Conference.

The two-day event at the Lied Lodge in Nebraska City featured speakers, topics and activities of interest to the state’s two dozen local KNB/Keep America Beautiful affiliates. How the people in attendance disseminate what they heard will depend on its value.

I began my account with Jennifer Lawson. The Keep America Beautiful president and CEO’s update got things rolling. The rest of the agenda warrants a broader brush (at least initially), in my opinion. It is unclear what Keep Alliance Beautiful will garner from the presentations in the weeks and months ahead to take the “small steps” which “lead to big change” referenced by this year’s theme. However, I also appreciate the effort necessary to host the conference and opportunity for in-person networking.

After the opening speaker, highlights from the next 22 hours:

Thursday, Sept. 28

1:45 p.m. – Mike Mostek, an attorney at Mostek Law in Omaha, expressed his desire to offer something to KNB. Each affiliate will be able to access four hours of free legal consultation per year.

2 p.m. – Kim Guyer, campaign manager with The Steier Group, Fundraising/Development: How We Can Start Fundraising For Our Affiliate Office. Kim emphasized forming and maintaining relationships for donor involvement. She spoke to having the right makeup for a board of directors as well as utilizing a visionary committee. I found her “unique selling point” strategy insightful: what do you bring to the people nobody else does? Kim’s slides were even personalized with photos of Nebraska state parks she’s hiked.

3 p.m. – Trolley ride/tour of the Arbor Day Farm and Mansion. I had been to the farm though not the 52-room historic mansion once home to Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton and his family. Seeing the history inside, as well as the carriage house and tack room, was fun. The most novel fact, to me, was that J. Sterling’s son Mark had married Martha Parkhurst Weare, daughter of John Weare – the first time I’d seen my name in a museum exhibit.

6 p.m. Awards dinner. Great conversation while learning about the amazing environmental and beautification projects happening around Nebraska.

Friday, Sept. 29

8:30 a.m. – After breakfast, Karl Elmshaeuser, Nebraska Environmental Trust executive director, discussed Grant Process, Guidelines and Timelines. Since NET has been a major source of our funding traditionally, Karl’s presentation was a valuable reminder of how the non-code state agency operates. Their 14-member board is considering 87 applicants for $38 million to be awarded in January.

9:30 a.m. – Affiliate Sharing, including Jack Hilgert, Conservation Education coordinator at UNL. Attendees highlighted some of their best practices and program ideas. There were projects that could succeed in Box Butte County and others that were admirable but not the right fit. One of the most practical and useful was a waste reduction guide printed on 100 percent recycled paper.

11:15 a.m. – Economic Development: How the work we do fits into the growth of our communities, presented by Mike Rooks — director of Washington County Economic Development, Dan Mauk – executive director of the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corp, and Andrew Rainbolt — executive director, Grow Sarpy. There were parallels between these southeast Nebraska counties and the Panhandle, such as the observation “Companies want to be in a more sustainable community.” Recycling has been our most direct involvement with area businesses.

12 p.m. – KNB President/CEO Bob Verkuilen closed the conference as we turned in name tags and questionnaires. One blank asked where we would like to meet if the event were to be hosted in western Nebraska. I don’t know if KAB would throw our name in the hat, but maybe we can all gather in the Mountain Time Zone in a year or two.