Nebraska Extension Hosts a Day All About Animals

On October 19 Nebraska Extension in Box Butte County hosted a day all about animals for the 4th grade students in Alliance. Nebraska Extension partnered with the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center to host this all-day event.

The youth participated in eight sessions learning about all animal body systems, by-products, and agriculture careers. Highlights from the day were the opportunity for the youth to see a cow reproductive tract and get to touch the inside of a pig heart.

One student commented that they learned about how we measure animals and the gestation length of the different species.

For this event, 4-H staff from across the panhandle helped present to the youth. Nebraska Extension would like to thank Dusty and Sally Bryner family and Kevin and Bridget Johnston family for bringing animals for one of the sessions.

If youth are interested in participating in more events like these or enrolling in 4-H, reach out to the Nebraska Extension Box Butte County Office at (308) 762-5616.

