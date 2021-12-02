Once Upon a Time…A Bakkehaug Wedding

It's happily ever after for Mr. Kevin Donovan Bakkehaug and Mrs. Alyson Campbell Bakkehaug!

Kevin is the son of Herby Bakkehaug of Alliance and Stephanie Hood of Sheridan, Wyo. He is the grandson of Roger and Debi Bakkehaug- of Alliance, Lois and Dan Robertson- of Alliance, and Mike and Marilyn Hood of Beulah, N.D.

Alyson is the daughter Cindy and Craig Campbell of Parker, Colo. She is the granddaughter of the late Wes & Mary Campbell and the late Joeseph & Maxine Pawlowski. The bride wore her Grandma Maxine’s engagement ring, diamond tennis bracelet and her garter from their wedding in 1947 as a tribute to her late grandma.

Once upon a time, on October 29, 2021, they said "I do." in front of 65 of the people who love them most who traveled to a different country to celebrate the occasion. The wedding took place on the beach in tropical Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. It was a sunny and perfect day with temperatures around 87°F and waves from the Caribbean Sea crashing on the beach.