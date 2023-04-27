The VFW #1517 hosted an event in observation of Vietnam War Veterans Day. Five local Vietnam veterans were honored and wrapped with Quilts of Valor (QOV) in a ceremony Wednesday, March 29, 2023 lead by Kathy Dye of Panhandle Blocks, the local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The American Legion Post #7, American Legion Riders Panhandle Chapter #43, and members of QOV also assisted. The five veterans include:

Terry Mahaffey, Army and Air Force (quilt pieced and bound by Tina Graham and quilted by Jody Meer)

Calvin Cox, Navy (quilt was pieced by Janet Clark, Quilted by Chris Wolf, Bound by Janet Clark and Vic Bolek)

Jim Weber, Army Natl Guard (quilt Pieced and bound by Margaret Lienemann, Quilted by Suzanne Walker)

Gordon Juzenas, Navy (quilt was made by Berneice Herian and Jody Meer)

Jim Collins, Army (quilt was pieced by Kathy Dye, quilted by Vivian Spencer bound by Alyssa Dye and Beth Daugherty)

They also received Vietnam War Lapel Pins, as a commemoration of the 50- year anniversary of the end of the war.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. www.QOVF.org

Thank you, Terry, Cal, Jim, Gordon and Jim, for your service and “WELCOME HOME”!