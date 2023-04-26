Nine local veterans were honored and wrapped with Quilts of Valor (QOV) in a ceremony Sunday, April 16 at the Alliance Eagles Club, led by Kathy Dye of Panhandle Blocks, the local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. The American Legion Post #7, American Legion Riders Panhandle Chapter #43, and members of QOV also assisted. The nine veterans include:

Dewayne Werner, USMC (QOV pieced and bound by Virginia Campbell, quilted by Chris Wolf)

Charles Thompson III, USAF (QOV by Elaine Moore)

Ray Rockwell, ANG (pieced by Iris Cummings, quilted by Suzanne Walker, bound by Kathy Dye and Beth Daugherty)

Donald Reed, Army (pieced and bound by Virginia Campbell, quilted by Linda Schneider)

Nita Peterson, Navy (QOV pieced and bound by Janet Clark and quilted by Chris Wolf)

Larry Hansen, Army (QOV by Linda Schneider)

Daniel Edmonton, Army (QOV pieced and bound by Kathy Dye, quilted by Vivian Spencer)

K.B. Sonny Broadway, USAF (QOV pieced by Janet Clark, quilted by Suzanne Walker, bound by Janet Clark and Vic Bolek)

Travis Broadway, USCG (QOV by Suzanne Walker)

Three veterans also received Vietnam War Lapel Pins, as a commemoration of the 50- year anniversary of the end of the war.

“What fun to honor 9 veterans, representing 5 branches, spanning over 5 decades of service!!” said Kathy Dye.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. www.QOVF.org

Thank you, Dewayne, Charlie, Ray, Don, Nita, Larry, Daniel, Sonny and Travis for your service and “WELCOME HOME”!