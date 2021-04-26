Preparing meals for the Cats

Hungry students begin coming through the line at 7:30 a.m., but Devan Hanson and his team must arrive earlier to make sure everything is ready.

Hanson’s team of four, including himself, serve up breakfast and lunch for the students, teachers and staff at Hemingford School.

Their day begins 6 a.m. when team member Debbie Hill arrives. Hanson, the cafeteria manager, around 6:30 a.m. Team members Stacey Dillard and Tina Krebs arrive a little later as the team makes sure everything is ready for the students’ arrival.

“The team is great,” Hanson said.

A year ago Hanson was managing a kitchen in Colorado, but the COVID-19 pandemic closed the kitchen and Hanson lost his job. He returned to Hemingford and is now managing the kitchen and creating menus for the students in the school he graduated from.

Each menu has to fall in line with the Nutrition Standards in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs put forth by the United States Department of Agriculture. The standards make sure the students get a certain amount of protein, vegetables, fruit and more.

The standards are not always easy to work with, Hanson said, “they are very, very stretch. It can be tough, especially now with COVID.”