Queens excited to host tea party

The Box Butte County Fair Queens are inviting all princesses age 5 to 10 years old to join them on Saturday, May 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hemingford Public Park for a spot of tea.
Wear your fanciest princess dress and bring your biggest smiles for this fun filled event.
“I am so stoked for the tea party,” said Box Butte County Queen Cambrea Vogel.
“I’m pretty excited to get to spend the afternoon with my Queen sisters but also super excited to spend the afternoon with some little princesses. It’s going to be a fun afternoon full of tea, games, snacks and fun.”
“We are encouraging parents to sign their daughter up because it’s going to be something that she will remember forever. We are also hoping it gives girls the push to compete in the Queen contest in the future, even if it’ll be 10 years from now, this an event that parents will for sure want to sign their daughter up for,” Vogel said.
Miss Congeniality Peittyn Johnson said she was also so excited.
“The one thing I am extremely excited for is to see all of the little girls in their cute dresses and big smiles. I know for a fact the little girls will be in heaven once we give them their own crown, and get to hang out with us Box Butte Royalty,” Johnson said.
“I think people should sign up their daughters because what little girl doesn’t want a crown, dress up like their favorite princess, and get sweet treats. I would love for every little girl to sign up because hopefully the next set of Queen will carry this ‘tea party’ on so that when they get old enough to be in the Queen contest they will have fun and have the memory that when they were little they sat and sipped tea looking up at the royalty and now they are looking down at all the future Box Butte County Royalty Court,” said Johnson.
I’m excited to see all those little girls dress up and make one of their dreams come true, being a princess,” first attendant Aubrey Garrett said.
“I think this is a great way for little girls to have fun, fulfill a fantasy, as well as have a bit of a day out considering social distancing is slowing down just enough for us to put this together for them,” Garrett said. “It’ll be a fun experience for all.”
Not only will your little princess experience this fun event with the beautiful Box Butte County Fair Queens but they will receive their own crown and teacup. The cost of the tea party will be $15 per princess.
Parents are more than welcome to stay and there will also be a photo booth available for pictures.
Please RSVP by contacting one of the Queens or messaging their Facebook page at Box Butte County Fair Queens 2020.