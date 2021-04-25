Queens excited to host tea party

“I think people should sign up their daughters because what little girl doesn’t want a crown, dress up like their favorite princess, and get sweet treats. I would love for every little girl to sign up because hopefully the next set of Queen will carry this ‘tea party’ on so that when they get old enough to be in the Queen contest they will have fun and have the memory that when they were little they sat and sipped tea looking up at the royalty and now they are looking down at all the future Box Butte County Royalty Court,” said Johnson.

I’m excited to see all those little girls dress up and make one of their dreams come true, being a princess,” first attendant Aubrey Garrett said.

“I think this is a great way for little girls to have fun, fulfill a fantasy, as well as have a bit of a day out considering social distancing is slowing down just enough for us to put this together for them,” Garrett said. “It’ll be a fun experience for all.”

Not only will your little princess experience this fun event with the beautiful Box Butte County Fair Queens but they will receive their own crown and teacup. The cost of the tea party will be $15 per princess.

Parents are more than welcome to stay and there will also be a photo booth available for pictures.