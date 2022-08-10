Raben receives Quilt of Valor

Surrounded by family and friends, Neil Raben received a Quilt of Valor during a ceremony at the Hemingford Memorial Park on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6.

His Quilt of Valor was pieced and bound by Joan Schnell and quilted by Linda Schneider. The ceremony was led by Panhandle Blocks founder Kathy Dye with several members of the Panhandle Blocks group in attendance. The American Legion Riders Chapter 43 members were there presenting the Flag Line.

“Afterwards I learned that Neil and several members of the Raben family have plaques on the wall,” said Dye.

The Panhandle Blocks-Quilt of Valor group have presented 675 quilts to veterans throughout the panhandle and sometimes beyond.

Raben was wrapped with his quilt by his wife Barbara and Schnell.

“He was very deeply moved,” said his wife of nearly 20 years. “He was so impressed by the whole ceremony; truly an honor.”

“Neil Raben served in US Army from 1987 – 2007,” said Dye. “He was recommended and approved to attend West Point two times and turned both appointments down because all Neil wanted to do was run through the woods and shoot the bad guys.”

“Throughout his military career he attended 20+ different military training schools. Ranger school, Airborne, SERE, Combat Dive school, military free fall and of course the Q course (Special Forces school) just to name a few. From 1987-1996 Neil was infantry and was stationed in Fort Campbell KY, Berlin Germany, and Hawaii. While Neil was stationed in Berlin the wall was up and he was present and participated in the wall coming down between East and West Berlin and the closing of Check Point Charlie in Potsdam.”

“From 1996-2007 he served in a Special Forces battalion as a Green Beret. He deployed to the following places: Bosnia, Kosovo, Greece, and three tours in Iraq. In his final assignment he was stationed in Fort Bragg, NC where he trained army personnel to become Green Beret’s.”

After retiring from the military in 2007 after which the couple moved to Berea from Colorado Springs.

He contracted for another nine years with the military to train the Afghan National Army Commandos on some of the ways of Special Forces.

During those nine years, the couple saw each other for 45 – 55 days each year.

Included on his quilt label was the motto of the Green Beret: “de oppressor liber” which translates to “free the oppressed.”

Thank you for your service!