Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Opening of Valor in Hemingford

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce celebrated the official opening of the Valor General Store with a ribbon cutting on Friday morning. Valor owners Johnny and Lacy Covey, their two daughters Lzzy and Samantha were surrounded by family, friends, and Chamber members as the girls cut the ceremonial big red ribbon.
Outside the building, the Dale Wood Construction crew was busy putting up the new siding before they put the new signs up that gave the new business a finished look. Valor’s hours of business are Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“Everything has been going great,” Lacy said. “I’m so glad that our signs are up and the siding is finished, it just seems like everything is as it should be now. We were open before but our signs weren’t out and the building wasn’t done so I don’t think some people knew if we were open or not. Now that the building is complete there’s no question that we are open and ready to rock and roll.”
The official grand opening was held on Saturday, June 19.
“It was our biggest day ever both in sales and in just sheer volume of people in the store,” said Lacy. “We’ve had nonstop encouragement from patrons and the community. Everyone has been so supportive. It seems like they come in the door and tell us what we need, if we don’t have it then we can get it and no one has seemed to mind waiting.”
Just like most retail businesses, they are struggling with the shortages and backorders due to the pandemic.
“Our wholesalers are only getting 30% of what they order so we are only getting 30% of what we want,” Lacy said. “So we are having to wait but I think people have been really understanding when we don’t have everything.”
The couple had hoped to have an open house in February but things took a bit longer than expected.
“I found myself really frustrated that we weren’t open as soon as we wanted to but honestly I found myself really thankful that we did have a few months of slower sales to get used to the idea of having our own business,” said Lacy. “It’s a huge transition for our family. We’ve never owned a main street business so I can appreciate that time that we had to get used to being here every day as a family.”
The couple’s two daughters, 6-year-old Lzzy and 3-year-old Samantha are at the store with their parents every day.
“We are glad that they get to be with us and see us all day,” Lacy said. “For the longest time their dad was commuting to work and working late hours so they like seeing him more often.”
She laughed as she added, “They have already put so many miles on their bikes, scooters, and big wheel racing up and down the aisles of the store.”
The family owned and operated business really, truly is all about family. Each customer that walks through their door will be treated like family.
“It really does feel like for every difficult thing there’s a blessing too. At the end of the day, we realize it’s not about the product, it’s about the people.”