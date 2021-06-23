Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Opening of Valor in Hemingford

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce celebrated the official opening of the Valor General Store with a ribbon cutting on Friday morning. Valor owners Johnny and Lacy Covey, their two daughters Lzzy and Samantha were surrounded by family, friends, and Chamber members as the girls cut the ceremonial big red ribbon.

Outside the building, the Dale Wood Construction crew was busy putting up the new siding before they put the new signs up that gave the new business a finished look. Valor’s hours of business are Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Everything has been going great,” Lacy said. “I’m so glad that our signs are up and the siding is finished, it just seems like everything is as it should be now. We were open before but our signs weren’t out and the building wasn’t done so I don’t think some people knew if we were open or not. Now that the building is complete there’s no question that we are open and ready to rock and roll.”

The official grand opening was held on Saturday, June 19.