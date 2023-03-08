I’m really excited to share this weeks Road trip! We found ourselves in Gering, at the Finish Line Café. It is located at 2923 Red Barn Drive East in Gering. If you know where the Red Barn meat market is, it is connected to that. It’s not a very big place, at least it looks that way from the out side with its checkered flag looking building. But open the door, and it’s much bigger than you would think. All decorated in motor sports items. Pretty sure I saw Dale Earnhardt Jr. standing in the corner. This place is a car nut wonderland. I loved it.

Even better, is the food. They are only open until 2 and serve Breakfast and Lunch. I have heard about the breakfasts, and saw a few enjoying theirs. However, I was there for the chicken fried steaks. They are well known, so I had to try it. I usually would not order this, but I had to try it. So with our wonderful waitress and cook, spoiling us silly. We both ordered the chicken fried steak meal. It would include: chicken fry, mashed potatoes, corn and a piece of cake. Everything they serve here is home made... and fantastic. The chicken fried steak however was the best I ever ate. Its not deep fat fried. They tenderize it, bread it and cook it on the grill. It is so tender it melts in your mouth, with a gravy on top bringing out all the wonderful flavor of it. Homemade mashed potatoes, it doesn’t get any better than this.

In addition to this fantastic meal, our waitress was so much fun. We visited about mutual friends and a little of everything. It felt like coming home. While there a couple of folks came in, explaining that their new grandbaby and their parents were coming. Its where families go, it truly is a comfortable place for 1 or 20, and everyone that leaves promises to return and bring friends. They have an awesome menu and prices are beyond reasonable. It is my new favorite stop for sure, I can’t hardly wait to get back. See you there!