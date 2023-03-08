Related to this story

Most Popular

Murder at Luau Solved

Murder at Luau Solved

Cast and audience members waited anxiously in the back hall of the Hemingford Legion as the show began shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday evenin…

Looking Back 50 Years Ago

Looking Back 50 Years Ago

BOBCAT WRESTLERS WINNING PLACEMENTS - at the district class C meet in Bridgeport on Saturday are Gail Moravek, Pat Brost, Steve Prochazka, and…