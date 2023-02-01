Road Trip with Tami

This week our road trip is going to Broadwater, Nebraska. We will be visiting the Art Barn. Here we will find artist, and Bob Ross instructor, Rachelle Eversole.

I first attended a class of hers at the college in Scottsbluff. I told her that I had no talent. She assured me that she would help me, and show me every step along the way. It was amazing!! So now I was hooked, next I attended a class in Broadwater at the Starr Street Diner. Another

awesome class, beautiful picture, and lunch was awesome. We all had burgers that were fantastic.

Now I couldn't wait for the next class, she came to Alliance, and held a class at the Eagles Club, to help raise money for the pillars, she also has classes in Scottsbluff at the Hobby Lobby store. But to tell you the truth, I most enjoy the small classes in her Art Barn. She can take up to six and it's very cozy and fun! All of our pictures were just beautiful. And, Rachelle is the nicest, most fun person I have ever met. If you are interested in classes private or a bunch...call her at 308-262-5960 or email at everart2003@yahoo.com

Bring out your inner artist. Even if you think you have no talent. Rachelle will show you that you do!!