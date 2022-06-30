Residential Sidewalk Improvement Grant is available to residents of the Village of Hemingford on a first come first serve basis with $2,500 of grant funds available annually for residential properties.

Sidewalks to be installed or repaired are those used by the public parallel to the street, not including the ally, and be uniform with connecting lots.

There will be five grants up to $500. Grants will not be approved until the area to be improved is inspected by the Village – Public Works Department. All applications need to be turned into the Village office by August 31.

The sidewalk grant application can be picked up at the Village office during business hours of on the website at https://ci.hemingford.ne.us/.

