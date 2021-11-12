Spreading community fun

Dinosaurs, vampires and zombies traveled the streets of Hemingford Friday afternoon in search of treats. They didn’t have to look very hard as businesses freely handed out all kinds of treats in the fourth annual Treats on the Street event.

“It’s a fun time,” Treats on the Street organizer Brigette Jespersen said. “We wanted to bring the community together, provide something fun for the kids and give the local businesses a good way to advertise their businesses.”

The event has become an annual Halloween activity in Hemingford.

Twenty-three businesses took part and there were “kids everywhere,” Village of Hemingford’s Barb Straub said. “We do it so the kids have a fun, safe way to trick or treat.”

“It’s awesome,” Alyssa Rust, a ninth-grader dressed as zombie said of Treats on the Street. “I get to dress up, come out and scare people and have fun.”

The first zombies and Cinderellas arrived around 4 p.m. Friday and began walking up and down Box Butte Avenue. They went from business to business getting treats at each stop.

“I think it’s just as much fun for adults as it is for the kids,” Straub said.