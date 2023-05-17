The Blood Drive held at the Hemingford Fire Department turned into a very successful event that the West Nebraska Blood Center (WNBC) needed. The week prior WNBC held an all-day event in the valley and came away with eight units of blood; Hemingford stepped up and sent 46 units of whole blood back to Regional West Medical Center. There were some disappointments though as some potential donors were deferred, some had a double stick and the WNBC didn’t bring enough bags to draw all of the donors. It appears there were at least six more people that had either reserved a time towards noon or that had walked in after the bags were full; our apologies to those expecting to donate but were not able to due to lack of supplies.

What started out as a very slow day turned into full cots until about 11:00. Several donors were new to this donor site and there was one first time donor. One of our regular donors was deferred for medical reasons and after telling a friend about her issue, Marcia Sullivan decided it was time in her life to start donating blood. Marcia recounted a recent event that spurred the need to donate not only blood but organs and tissues and even your body to science. The need is there and benefits so many for those going through dialysis, needing blood due to injury of illness or students going through training to become doctors or nurses. Thank you Marcia for being a voice to those in need.

One employer that had a big push was the Hemingford Public Schools; thank you Samantha Gilkerson for that. The HVFD has seen trends involving high school donors in past years, right now there is a drought with no students donating but staff made up for it in this quarter. When Sam came in to donate her parting words were that she would send out a staff message and sit in anyone’s classroom while they were making a donation. Within 15 minutes three more staff members were answering questions to donate blood. Thank you HPS for allowing this to happen.

Others donors coming in to give a unit of blood were: John Annen, Robyn Armenta, Shad Bryner, Tami Bila, Deb Campbell, Jami Childers, Elijah Cookston, Misty Curtis, Lori Dannar, Ellen Fester, Dennis Folkerts, Colleen Garner, Michaela Gasseling, Gary Gettert, Samantha Gilkerson, Melissa Haas, Jennifer Hinman, Genie Hood, Mike Honstein, Frankee Hopes, Betsy Horstman, Rick Horstman, Janelle Huss, Cheryl Kaman, Jim Keegan, Samantha Miller, Susan Morava, Brad Olson, Dave Paris, Dena Paris, Ann Payne, Brad Petersen, John Prochazka, Rod Prochazka, Vy Prochazka, Danny Sample, Brittney Sorensen, Dave Swanson, Rhonda Swanson, Dave Timmens, Ed Wernke, Mary Wernke, Kami Wills, Kevin Wilson and Bruce Winten.

The final thank you to everyone who took time away from their already busy schedules to donate; the HVFD and WNBC appreciates your dedication to this drive and to those who are in need of blood. The next Blood Drive will be August 9. Have a safe spring and summer.