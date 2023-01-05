Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 5 — 11:
Thursday, January 5 – Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, January 6 – Grilled Ham & Cheese or Jalapeno Popper Sandwich with Pasta Salad and a Jell-O Cup
Monday, January 9 – Ham & Potato Chowder with Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday, January 10 – Taco Loaded Potato
Wednesday, January 11 – Roast Beef Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Dinner Roll
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
