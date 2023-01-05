 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January

  • 0
Treasured Grounds Senior Menu

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds. Call 487-3444 to order for dine-in, carry-out or delivery

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 5 — 11:

Thursday, January 5 – Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn

Friday, January 6 – Grilled Ham & Cheese or Jalapeno Popper Sandwich with Pasta Salad and a Jell-O Cup

Monday, January 9 – Ham & Potato Chowder with Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday, January 10 – Taco Loaded Potato

Wednesday, January 11 – Roast Beef Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Dinner Roll

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Road Trip with Tami

Road Trip with Tami

Hi all! Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to…

New walkway built

New walkway built

Many of you may have noticed a new walkway leading to the Hemingford Food Pantry. The Hemingford Ministerial Council would like to thank those…

Looking Back

Looking Back

YARDLEY GOING TO DENMARK — Michael Yardley, son of Mr. and Mrs. T. V. Yardley of Hemingford, is one of eight Doane College juniors who will be…

Steve Erdman: National Motto

Steve Erdman: National Motto

One of the bills that I will introduce next year is a bill to put posters displaying our national motto, “In God We Trust” in all of Nebraska’…

Remember When...

Remember When...

Remember When... New Years Eve meant getting to stay up late to ring the new year in?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News