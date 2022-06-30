 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VFW hosts annual poker run

VFW hosts annual poker run

Nearly 100 riders and volunteers gathered together at the Alliance VFW for the Ride for Veterans Poker Run this past Saturday.

The Alliance VFW Post #1517 held their Annual “Ride for Veterans” Poker Run on Saturday, June 26. Nearly 100 participated in the event ranging from local riders to people that traveled from Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming to help raise money for a good cause.

“Riders started their journey on a sunny but cool day in Alliance at VFW Post #1517, with stops at Hay Springs, Chadron, Crawford and Hemingford, ending in Alliance,” said volunteer Lori Fraedrich.

Following the ride each participant received a meal and a prize to take home. There was also a silent auction featuring items donated by local and major sponsors from Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, South Dakota, Utah and Washington.

“The poker run is the major annual fundraising event for Alliance VFW Post #1517,” said Fraedrich. “The money raised is set aside for their Annual Veterans Day Celebration a program offering free dinner, giveaways and awards to Veterans and military families. A percentage of this year’s poker run proceeds will be donated to Community Table in Alliance.”

VFW hosts annual poker run

The longest distance rider was David Schwindt, traveling 497 miles from Jackson, Wyo.

Josh Olsen had the best poker hand winning $250. Amber Jacobs had the worst poker hand, she took home $150. The longest distance rider was David Schwindt traveling 497 miles from Jackson, Wyo. Danny Kinser of Alliance won the 50/50 Raffle a total amount of $386 was raised, he chose to donate his winnings back to help support Veterans.

Fraedrich’s parents, William Fraedrich a Marine/Vietnam Veteran and Carol are both retirees that currently manage the VFW Post #1517. They have spent five years volunteering year around with the help of other volunteers to keep club operating.

VFW hosts annual poker run

During the VFW Poker Run, and Amber Jacobs (pictured) had the worst poker hand winning $150.

The first Ride for Veterans Poker Run was held in 2018 with 50 participants. By the second year there were over 150 riders.

“A great group of people come together to ride and volunteer while raising money for charity,” said Fraedrich. “Lots of friendships have been created through this ride. Some participants we have lost but will never forget. The event would not be possible without the sponsors and the businesses that we visit along the ride. Most importantly we thank our veterans and our military both past and present for fighting for our freedom.”

