The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, April 18 for their monthly meeting. Claims against the Village of $37,434.95, Utilities of $113,654.01 and Hemingford Community Care Center of $3,360.10 were all approved. The board also approved the appointment of Diana Smith to the Hemingford Housing Authority Board.

Hemingford resident Pat Manning was there for her “yearly visit to the board” to discuss the unsightly property at Park Ave.

“It’s the trailer court that I live by and it’s a total disaster,” said Manning. “There are toilets out there, they throw their trash in the weeds and it’s just disgraceful. Two or three of the trailers are unlivable and don’t have windows in them or anything. Can anybody do anything about this?”

“We have talked to them, we have threated them,” said Trustee Lynda Novotny.

“We addressed this for a long time and were able to get some things done when Dusty (Bryner) was here,” said Village Chairman Rick Wacker. “We’re working on it.”

“I’ve heard that you’ve been working on it since I moved here 12 years ago,” said Manning. “If you’d get a truck there I’d go over and pick up some of the stuff that I could and I could probably get some neighbors to help. But we need to get those trailers out of there. The weeds are high and they throw their trash in the weeds. It’s just awful.”

“I hired a couple of guys at $100 bucks a piece to mow it and clean it up,” she said. “I drove by three times and they were sitting out there drinking beer so that was the last of that.”

Village Code Enforcer, Kyla Cotant has been working on the issue since she began in October.

“That’s one of the first properties that I started with, I am hoping within a two week time period we will see a visual improvement,” said Cotant. “I am starting from literally ground zero since we don’t have a police department here, there’s a certain amount of things that I can do and some that I can’t. I started a rapport with the owner and he did clean up and has a pile of scrap between the two trailers. Then winter hit. I spoke with him last week and asked if he could get that pile and some of the trash cleaned up within the next two weeks.”

“I understand it is a nuisance and it is unsightly but I have to start with steps,” said Cotant. “He did mow the weeds in October. I know it sounds redundant but I am working on it and I have to give everyone the same treatment and work within legal bounds.”

Manning pointed out three other locations in Hemingford that she would like to see cleaned up one of them being Silver Line Salvage.

“I do want to say one more thing,” said Manning. “Colt (Frahm) was one of my favorite people in this town and I am so sorry for his loss. He was the nicest person to me. I always stopped and kidded with him when I saw him around. You really should have a special honor for him. He was a great guy and I just adored him.”

Patrick and Margaret Hartman spoke to the board about the potential to develop a Tree Board for the Village of Hemingford. The board gave Village Clerk Barb Straub and staff the approval to move forward with gathering more information about starting a Tree Board and seeking members for the board.