Winter Graduates Announced

Chadron State College's combined undergraduate and graduate winter commencement exercises were canceled Dec. 16, due to heavy snowfall and high winds. The list of candidates includes summer graduates and consists of 71 names for master's degrees and for 108 bachelor's degrees.
Drew Applegarth of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude
Eric Pollack of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude
Nicole Schledewitz of Hemingford - Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude
Aubrie Lawrence of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude
Kelsy Peterson of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts
Brendan Brehmer of Alliance - Bachelor of Science
Josie Mantooth of Alliance - Bachelor of Science
Giselle Allen of Alliance - Master of Arts in Education
Hadley Elder of Hemingford - Bachelor of Arts
Madison Franklin of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts
