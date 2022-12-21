Winter Graduates Announced

Chadron State College's combined undergraduate and graduate winter commencement exercises were canceled Dec. 16, due to heavy snowfall and high winds. The list of candidates includes summer graduates and consists of 71 names for master's degrees and for 108 bachelor's degrees.

