Winter Graduates Announced

  • 0
High Rise in the snow, December 28, 1987. (Chadron State College Historical Photo)

Chadron State College's combined undergraduate and graduate winter commencement exercises were canceled Dec. 16, due to heavy snowfall and high winds. The list of candidates includes summer graduates and consists of 71 names for master's degrees and for 108 bachelor's degrees.

Drew Applegarth of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude

Eric Pollack of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude

Nicole Schledewitz of Hemingford - Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude

Aubrie Lawrence of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude

Kelsy Peterson of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts

Brendan Brehmer of Alliance - Bachelor of Science

Josie Mantooth of Alliance - Bachelor of Science

Giselle Allen of Alliance - Master of Arts in Education

Hadley Elder of Hemingford - Bachelor of Arts

Madison Franklin of Alliance - Bachelor of Arts

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. More than 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.

