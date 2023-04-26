Temperatures pushed 70 with some overcast but an overall great day to play golf for the Bobcat Golfers on Tuesday, April 18 at the Morrill Golf Invite.
Hemingford placed 3rd with 359 points; behind Mitchell in 1st with 336 and Kimball in 2nd with 354.
Dax Powell brought home a 3rd place medal with a score of 79.
Bobcat Scores from Morrill:
Dax Powell - 79
Jacob Bryner - 89
Owen Plog - 91
Drew Varner - 100
Tegan Straub - 107
TEAM SCORE - 359
