Bobcat runners head to State

Ten members of the Hemingford Bobcat Cross Country team have qualified to run at the NSAA Cross Country State Championships in Kearney.

Gavin Bell, Serenity Dillard, Aurora Hinman, Zane Hinman, Dakota Horstman, Boady Hunter, Carlye Kresl, Drew Varner, Madi Meek, and Creel Weber will be competing with runners from all over Nebraska on Friday, Oct. 21.

The girls team placed 1st in the NSAA D-6 District Meet in Bridgeport on Thursday, Oct. 13 with the boys team finishing 3rd.

District D-6 Girls Final Results

Team Standings (Top Three Teams Heading To State)

(1) Hemingford 13 (Dakota Horstman, Aurora Hinman, Carlye Kresl, Serenity Dillard, Madisen Meek)

(2) Bridgeport 26 (Madison Ribble, Alexis Hill, Taylor Bright, Kyra Sikes-Robbins, Demetria Lapaseotes)

(3) Wallace 27

District D-6 Boys Final Results

(1) North Platte St. Patrick’s 12

(2) Garden County 30 (Zeke Christiansen, Nate Billey, Branson Anderson, Eldon Lambert, Ethan Martin)

(3) Hemingford 47 (Zane Hinman, Boady Hunter, Creel Weber, Drew Varner, Gavin Bell)

Join Bobcat Nation for a send-off for the team at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in front of Mobius Communications and the Hemingford Firehall.