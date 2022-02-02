Bobcats win both Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament titles

Hemingford won both championships during the Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament that concluded Friday evening at Chadron State College.
Led by 18 points by Kambree Walker and 13 by Catherine Bryner, the Hemingford girls topped Sioux County 52-33 in that championship game, while the Bobcats’ boys got 18 points from Hunter Wyland and 15 from Rick Turek to slip past Morrill 57-52 in that title contest. Hemingford won the boys’ game even though Morrill sank 10 three-pointers.
Gavin Dunkel led Morrill with 13 points after he’d poured in 25 during the Lions’ 38-34 win over Hay Springs in the semis on Thursday.
The Sioux County girls’ scoring leader in the title tilt was Kailey Klein with 12.
The Hemingford girls reached the championship game by edging Crawford 42-39 on Thursday when Bryner hit a fadeaway jump shot with about five seconds left, then made two free throws after Crawford threw the ball away in an attempt to reach the other end of the court with a long pass. Bryner finished with 22 points in the semifinal clash.
With Natalie Barry tallying 24 points, Crawford won the girls’ third place game Friday 55-41 over Edgemont, which got 18 points from Kaitlin Gerard.
Hay Springs defeated Edgemont 57-47 to take third place in the boys’ action. Both the Hawks and the Moguls had three double-figure scorers in the boys’ consolation contest. Cass Frazer had 15 points, Logan DeCoste 14 and Gabe Varvel 13 for Hay Springs. Kyran Urban led Edgemont with 18 points, all in the first half. Kolton Darrow added 15 and Braden Peters 13 for the South Dakota team.
Morrill nipped Hay Springs 44-42 in the girls’ fifth place game early Friday, despite 21 points by the Hawks’ Sam Toof. Kinzley Hess had 14 points and Brooklin Hess 13 for the Lady Lions. Crawford had 10 players score as it downed Sioux County 59-23 in the boys’ fifth place game. The Warriors’ Shane Gluth led all scorers with 12 points.
Panhandle Conference Tournament Results:
Girls’ Games
Opening Round
Hemingford 61, Hay Springs 30
Sioux County 58, Morrill 41
Semifinals on Thursday
Hemingford 42, Crawford 39
Sioux County 56, Edgemont 33
Finals on Friday
Morrill 44, Hay Springs 42 (5th)
Crawford 55, Edgemont 41 (3rd)
Hemingford 52, Sioux County 33
Boys’ Games
Opening Round
Edgemont 40, Crawford 28
Hay Springs 58, Sioux County 24
Semifinals on Thursday