Bobcats win both Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament titles

Hemingford won both championships during the Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament that concluded Friday evening at Chadron State College.

Led by 18 points by Kambree Walker and 13 by Catherine Bryner, the Hemingford girls topped Sioux County 52-33 in that championship game, while the Bobcats’ boys got 18 points from Hunter Wyland and 15 from Rick Turek to slip past Morrill 57-52 in that title contest. Hemingford won the boys’ game even though Morrill sank 10 three-pointers.

Gavin Dunkel led Morrill with 13 points after he’d poured in 25 during the Lions’ 38-34 win over Hay Springs in the semis on Thursday.

The Sioux County girls’ scoring leader in the title tilt was Kailey Klein with 12.

The Hemingford girls reached the championship game by edging Crawford 42-39 on Thursday when Bryner hit a fadeaway jump shot with about five seconds left, then made two free throws after Crawford threw the ball away in an attempt to reach the other end of the court with a long pass. Bryner finished with 22 points in the semifinal clash.

With Natalie Barry tallying 24 points, Crawford won the girls’ third place game Friday 55-41 over Edgemont, which got 18 points from Kaitlin Gerard.