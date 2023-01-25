Bobcats win PHC Tournament

The Hemingford Bobcat boys basketball team brought home the championship title from the Panhandle Conference Basketball Tournament. They beat out the Hay Springs boys for the title by a score of 63-52.

Leading scores for the Bobcats: Rick Turek-18, Hunter Wyland-16, Cody Galles-16 and Gavin Bell-10.

The championship titled is a sixth win in a row for the seniors who first won the PHC title when they were in the seventh grade. The Bobcat boys are currently 6-10 for the season.

“December was a tough month this year,” said Head Coach Brennan Vogel. “Didn't seem like we got to practice very much with snow and our schedule this year started out really tough.”

“Early in the season, we tried to be a slow paced team and be really methodical. The reason we did this was because we needed time for the underclassmen to get ready for varsity basketball. It's a big jump from 8th grade to varsity basketball and even from JV to varsity. Our low numbers don't allow the natural progression of an underclassmen to learn at the JV level and if you make varsity we can find situations for you to learn as well. We kind of have to throw them off the deep end and let them learn how to swim so to speak. What has helped tremendously is we have some underclassmen who had really good summers and our junior has now stacked two really good summers on top of each other. This is why us coaches preach to these kids that you have to go out for multiple sports. If you are constantly training your body, you are going to get better athletically at a much faster rate.”

Vogel plans to work on the team’s press this week during practice.

“We have started playing a fast paced full court defense trying to force offenses into quick shots,” said Vogel. “We will continue to work on different looks as we start to see teams a second time. We need to really focus on the offensive side of this equation. We need to speed our transition game up. Not that we are looking to get a shot up in seven seconds, but at a minimum we need to make the defense sprint down the court. We are getting teams worn out, however, if we can pass the ball quickly down the floor in transition as well as pressing them, that just adds another 25-30 sprints down the floor, which will lead to more opportunities for the offense to open up.

The Bobcats play at home on Saturday.

“Which, myself and Coach Dan Curtis have been looking forward to,” he said. “We have played three games a week for three weeks now and we are kind of looking forward to just getting some practice time in. It has sort of been a mini-camp week here.”