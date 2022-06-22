Box Butte Bad Boys continue with busy schedule

The Box Butte County Bad Boys 11U baseball team continued its busy month of June with tournaments in Laramie, Wyoming, on June 4-5 and Scottsbluff over Father’s Day Weekend. The Bad Boys opened the Laramie tournament on June 4 with the hometown Laramie Regulators. That game saw the Bad Boys pound out 14 hits in a 13-3 victory. In the nightcap, the Bad Boys would blow a 9-run lead to the Colorado Blues resulting in a 15-15 tie. The teams combined for 33 hits in the contest.

On Sunday, the Bad Boys played a back-and-forth affair with WYCO. After a scoreless first inning, WYCO would score one in the top of the second to take a 1-0 lead. The Bad Boys answered with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Bad Boys lead 2-1 in the top of the fourth when WYCO plated four runs. The Bad Boys answered with three runs in the bottom half. Six innings were not enough, and the game went into extra innings with the game tied a 6 apiece. WYCO plated one in the top half of the second. The Bad Boys were unable to score in the bottom half resulting in a 7-6 loss. The loss placed the Bad Boys in the third-place game where they defeated the Colorado Blues 11-10.

Over Father’s Day weekend the Bad Boys battled heat as well as multiple injuries but still managed a record of 4-1. The Bad Boys started on Friday night with a tight 7-6 victor over the Colorado Cougars from Windsor, Colorado. The highlight of the game was Israel Garcia’s first home run of the season. The Bad Boys would finish pool play with an undefeated 3-0 record with an 18-11 win over WYCO followed by a 17-3 drubbing of the Valor Vikings. The Bad Boys would finish the tournament with the most runs scored in the tournament.

The quarterfinal game saw the Bad Boys battle the always formidable Casper Crush. After three scoreless innings, the Bad Boys would plate four runs in the bottom of the 4th to enter the 5th with a 4-0 lead. Casper would not go away scoring three in the top of the fifth. The game entered the sixth inning with the Bad Boys leading 5-3. The Crush would tie the game at five. The Bad Boys would plate one in the bottom of the 6th to earn the walk-off win 6-5.

The semi-final game saw the Bad Boys and the Westco Revolution play another classic back and forth game between these two teams. Ultimately Westco would prevail with a 5-4 victory. Westco would go on to defeat Gillette, Wyoming in the championship.

The Bad Boys now sit at 13-6-1 on the season. They will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming June 25 and 26.