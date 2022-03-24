Box Butte County 4-H ‘FUN’draiser returns Monday in Alliance

The Box Butte County 4-H “Fun”draiser will be back to normal this year. The past two fundraisers have looked a little different as the meals were pick-up only and there was no auction due to COVID-19. The event is scheduled for Monday, March 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Westside Event Center in Alliance.

The fundraiser serves as the club’s major fundraising event. A ticket gives access to the meal and activities of the event.

The meal will consist of spaghetti, a salad, bread, a drink, and of course dessert. Meal tickets are $10 pre-sale and can be purchased at the Extension Office at 415 Black Hills or from your favorite 4-H’er. They can also be purchased at the door for $15.

There will be a silent auction offering fun and unique items provided by the 4-H families and supporters. The popular “Buy and Take” table will be back with items priced and available for purchase. Some of the items up for grabs can be seen on the Nebraska Extension Box Butte County Facebook page.

If you, your business or group would like to donate an item for the auction or table please call the extension office at 762-5616 or drop items off by the end of the day on Friday, March 25. Baked goods can be delivered to the West Side Events Center on the day of the event by 5:15 p.m.

The 4-H members and their families will be present at the fundraiser to help serve and run the auction and sale tables.

Proceeds for the event will go to help fund 4-H overnight camps, scholarships, leadership opportunities, the county fair, achievement celebration and other Box Butte County 4-H programs.

It’s not too late to sign up to become a member of 4-H. Youth ages 5-7 (Clover Kids) and 8-18 (4-Hers) must enroll by June 1. Please enroll if you are wanting to participate in the 2022 Box Butte County Fair. Volunteers are also encouraged to enroll. To enroll go to V2.4honline.com.

