District Champs!

On Monday, Nov. 28 Hemingford hosted the District competition for One Act. Hemingford performed along with teams from Southwest, Kimball, Cambridge, North Platte St. Patricks, Morrill and Perkins County.

Hemingford received top honors as the C2 District Champion One Act Team for the third year in a row. The team will travel to Norfolk to compete in the state competition on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Hemingford also received the Technical Theater Award. The technical theater award is judged on Technicality (Lights, Sound, Set and Props, Hair and Make-up) and Efficiency (Cooperation and Respect and Organization).

Performers receiving acting awards:

Rylie Wright

Breana Specht

Gavin Bell

Grace Lilley-Gitch

Madi Meek

Drew Varner

Isabell Gomez

Taren Hunter

Carlye Kresl

The Hemingford One Act team presented To See the Stars: A Drama by Cynthia Mercati.

To See the Stars is a play about the shirtwaist industry in New York that was making profits of $50 million. The play is based on the actual 1909 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory strike. The girls who worked in the shirtwaist industry were treated very poorly, working under deplorable conditions and making barely enough money to survive on. They were often beaten into submission.

When their pleas for help are rejected by the male-dominated union, the young female factory workers band together to go on strike and fight for a better life. They endure beatings, starvation and even prison but ultimately prevail, as the shirtwaist girls win the first industry-wide strike in American labor history.

Cast members include: Rylie Wright, Breana Specht, Lilly Hasenauer, Xander Robb, Willum Sulzbach, Drew Varner, Zoe Bunnell, Isabell Gomez, Libby Sorensen, Savanna Hickman, Ethan Plog, Carlye Kresl, Parker Wright, Brenna Schumacher, Jade Herbaugh, Boady Hunter, Gavin Bell, Allisen Meek, Nathan Randolph, Grace Lilley–Gitch, Madi Meek, Laney Dahlberg, Kail Miles, Taren Hunter

Tech:

Stage Management – Ramona Ramos, Taylor Sherlock

Lighting Operators – Zane Hinman, Porter Sorensen

Spot Operators – Jaxon Keane, Ty Horstman

Lighting Support – Gattlen Bell, Ty Hruby

Costume Coordinator – Jazlyn Ferguson

Set and Prop Coordinator – Michael Helmink

Sound Design and Operator – Jacob Ferguson

Crew – Adde Bryner, Eli Bryner

Directors – Tabi Prochazka and Gina Jespersen

Play Production District C2-6 Results

Play/School Judge 1 Judge 2 Judge 3 Grand Total PLACE Reciprocal

Rank Points Rank Points Rank Points Rank Points

Hemingford

“To see the Stars” 1 58 1 59 1 59 3 176 1 3

Perkins County

“Are we scared yet?” 2 56 2 55 2 57 6 168 2 1.5

Cambridge

“Are We Scared Yet?” 3 54 3 53 3 56 9 163 3 1

North Platte St. Patrick’s

“The Entire American Revolution (in 40 minutes or l” 4 53 4 52 4 55 12 160 4 0.75

Morrill

“The Hammers” 5 52 5 51 6 51 16 154 5 0.56667

Kimball

“Tracks” 6 50 6 48 5 53 17 151 6 0.53333

Southwest

“Complaint Department and Leomade” 7 46 7 44 7 49 21 139 7 0.42857