First 4-H Maker Day Huge Success

On Sunday, December 11th Box Butte County 4-H held its first 4-H Maker Day at the Westside Event Center. Over 70 youth members attended the event, making tree slice ornaments, fleece scarves, wooden door signs, dipping mugs, mixing slime, creating snow globes, designing homemade soap, and making fudge and cinnamon honey butter. This event would not have been possible without the help of so many volunteers and the Westside Event Center. Volunteers helping with the event were Rashelle and Joel Sutton, Ali Kaman, Natalie and Avyrie Waldron, Jamie and Makenna Quick, Tami Milne, and Sierra Banks. The youth got to try their hand at these projects while learning skills around design, polymers, properties of glue, and more.