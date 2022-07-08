Swim Team Awards Night

The Hemingford Bobcat Swim Team wrapped up their season with an Awards Night to celebrate swimmers and families on another great year.

The Swim Team had a total of four meets this year: the first was a home meet here in Hemingford, the second in Torrington, the third in Sidney and the fourth and final was the medal meet in Alliance.

Coached by Ammie Frost and Morgan Kuhn the team consisted of Carlye Kresl, Elizabeth Mayer, Breana Specht, Ava Trickler, Gavin Bell, Zane Frost, Abby Frost, Brooke Hartman, Kolten Kramer, Lilli Cullan, Leah Woodbeck, Mathew Mahony, Kameron Gilkerson, Leah Krebs, Kennedy Majony, Wriley Niemeier, Archer Neimeier, Harley Payne, Madison Prichard, Aria Ruzicka, Nevaeh Thompson, Teagan Thompson, Nicholas Armenta, Jeremiah Armenta, and David Armenta.

To celebrate their hard work, families met at the park and had a nice pot luck meal and a family swim. Each swimmer received a trophy for their hard work and dedication. The swimmers that had won medals were put in the spotlight for a moment!

The coaches and the team are no doubt already looking forward to next season.

As for the Hemingford Pool, night swim began this week. Weather permitting will be Monday through Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Fridays will be Fun Friday Nights to raise funds for the Splash Pad Project.

“Join us at the pool on Friday, July 8 for our first Friday Fun Night of the season,” said Frost. “This Friday will be Game Night! Each hour the lifeguards will show a new game that can be played at the pool. No passes-all money will go towards the Splash Pad Project.”

Cost for admission for the pool is will be $5 per person (2 and under free). For additional details contact the Hemingford Pool at 487-3428.