The Hemingford Bobcat Track and Field Team competed at the Bayard Invitational Track Meet in Bayard on Saturday, April 1.

There was no foolin’ around as many of the Bobcats have broken personal records so far this season.

16 teams competed overall with the Hemingford boys placing 6th in points with 32 and girls placing 8th with 27.

Top finishes for the Bobcats in each category are as followed.

Boys results:

Theron Miller placed 1st in Shot Put-12lbs with a personal best of 46’ 8.75.

In Discus-1.6kg Miller placed 1st.

Tayten Haas placed 10th in the 400 Meter finals.

Aiden Benda placed 11th in the 800 Meter finals.

Jaxon Keane placed 11th in the 1600 Meter.

Boady Hunter placed 4th in the 3200 Meter.

Gavin Bell placed 7th in the 110m Hurdles-39” and 5th in the 300m Hurdles-36”.

The 4x100 Relay team of Ryan Ragsdale, Landyn Woodbeck, Theron Miller, and Talon Payne placed 9th.

The 4x400 Relay team of Rathjen, Benda, Bell, and Haas placed 7th.

The 4x800 Relay team of Benda, Ragsdale, Keane and Hunter placed 3rd.

Ragsdale placed 8th and Payne 15th in Pole Vault.

L. Woodbeck placed 4th in the Long Jump with Micah Woodbeck placing 17th.

Rathjen placed 12th in the Triple Jump.

Girls results:

Carlye Kresl placed 10th in the 800 Meter.

Dakota Horstman placed 1st in the 1600 Meters and 2nd in the 3200 Meters with two personal records for the second week in a row.

Carlye Kresl also ran the 3200 and placed 6th.

Brooklelynn Warner placed 5nd in the 100m Hurdles-33” and 8th in the 300m Hurdles-30”.

The 4x100 Relay team of Warner, Elizabeth Sorensen, Kylie Kumpf and Kail Miles placed 10th.

Hinman, Kumpf, Kresl and Horstman placed 5th in the 4x400 Relay.

Isabell Gomez placed 18th in the Shot Put-4kg and Miles placing 28th.

Gomez placed 8th for Discus-1kg.

For Pole Vault, Horstman placed 4th.

Hinman placed 8th for Long Jump.

The following athletes moved onto the Hemingford T&F All-Time Top 10 lists in these events:

Dakota Horstman #9 in 3200m

Dakota Horstman #4 in Pole Vault

Ryan Ragsdale # 9 in Pole Vault

Theron Miller #8 in Shot Put

Theron Miller #6 in Discus

The Hemingford T&F All-Time Top 10 list is based on results that we could find from athletic.net, some files from past coaches, NSAA historical records, yearbooks, and some newspaper/Internet articles. This list is a work in progress as we continue to collect more information, but if you have information to add and you have proof of the information, please share it with Coach Dean (jdean@gubn.org) so that he can update the history of Hemingford T&F even further. You can view the All-Time Top 10 list on the Hemingford T&F website: https://sites.google.com/gubn.org/hemingfordtrack/history

The Meets for this week have been postponed due to the weather.