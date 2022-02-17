 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weber headed back to State
0 Comments

Weber headed back to State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weber headed back to State

Bobcat Creel Weber waits for the referee to call the match while pinning his opponent during districts in Bridgeport on Feb. 12.

Hemingford High School Junior Creel Weber headed east on Wednesday morning to compete in the NSAA State Wrestling Championship at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Weber earned his way to state during the Class D4 Tournament in Bridgeport on Saturday, February 12,

With a record of 33-4 this season, Weber will take on Isaac Koliha for the first match at 3 p.m. our time on Thursday, Feb. 17. Koliha placed 4th in the Class D1 district competition.

Watch Weber and other matches live at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/nsaa or follow the link on the Hemingford Public Schools Facebook page.

Weber headed back to State

Class D4 District Podium: 4th Place - Caidan Gaona of Sutherland, 3rd Place - Luke Harper of Sutherland, 2nd Place - Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County, and 1st Place - Creel Weber of Hemingford

A rundown on the Class D District 4 Tournament in Bridgeport on Saturday, February 12:

Creel Weber - 113

Guaranteed Places

• 1st Place - Creel Weber of Hemingford

• 2nd Place - Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County

• 3rd Place - Luke Harper of Sutherland

• 4th Place - Caidan Gaona of Sutherland

1st Place Match

• Creel Weber (Hemingford) 33-4, Jr. over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) 24-15, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

• Luke Harper (Sutherland) 31-18, Fr. over Caidan Gaona (Sutherland) 10-24, Fr. (Fall 0:32)

Other Bobcat Wrestlers:

132 – Nathan Randolph (4-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Matt Bruns (Sutherland) 50-2 won by fall over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) 4-18 (Fall 0:45)

• Cons. Round 1 - Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) 4-18 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 2 - Tanner McLain (Hitchcock County) 22-27 won by fall over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) 4-18 (Fall 0:59)

160 – Drew Varner (15-20) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Harvey (Mullen) 32-6 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 15-20 (Fall 0:38)

• Cons. Round 1 - Drew Varner (Hemingford) 15-20 won by fall over Trey McCrumb (Wauneta-Palisade) 5-26 (Fall 0:20)

• Cons. Round 2 - Aydan Kaps (Sutherland) 33-15 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 15-20 (Fall 0:36)

285 - Brayden McGowan (9-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-22 received a bye () (Bye)

• Quarterfinal - Ashton Meyer (Perkins County) 28-9 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-22 (Fall 0:41)

• Cons. Round 2 - Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-22 received a bye () (Bye)

• Cons. Round 3 - Anthony Running Hawk (Hay Springs) 16-16 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 9-22 (Fall 1:28)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News