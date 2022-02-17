Weber headed back to State

Hemingford High School Junior Creel Weber headed east on Wednesday morning to compete in the NSAA State Wrestling Championship at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Weber earned his way to state during the Class D4 Tournament in Bridgeport on Saturday, February 12,

With a record of 33-4 this season, Weber will take on Isaac Koliha for the first match at 3 p.m. our time on Thursday, Feb. 17. Koliha placed 4th in the Class D1 district competition.

Watch Weber and other matches live at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/nsaa or follow the link on the Hemingford Public Schools Facebook page.

A rundown on the Class D District 4 Tournament in Bridgeport on Saturday, February 12:

Creel Weber - 113

Guaranteed Places

• 1st Place - Creel Weber of Hemingford

• 2nd Place - Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County

• 3rd Place - Luke Harper of Sutherland

• 4th Place - Caidan Gaona of Sutherland

1st Place Match