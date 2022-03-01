Weber named Wrestling State Champion

Hemingford Bobcat Wrestler Creel Weber stood at the top of the podium in Omaha on Saturday, February 19 as the winner of the Class D bracket at 113 pounds. Weber is the fifth Bobcat to bring home the title of Nebraska State High School Wrestling Champion.

“It was such an awesome moment,” said Weber. “I could not have been more excited.”

Weber is a lifelong Hemingford resident and has been a Bobcat wrestler since he was four years old.

“My dad was my coach when I was little and this is his first year not coaching the junior wrestlers in Hemingford,” said Weber.

His parents, Chris and Laura, along with his brother Cash were able to be at the state tournament to see him win. His teammates, Drew Varner and Nathan Randolph and their mothers were also there cheering him on.

“It meant so much to me to have my family and some of my teammates there,” said Weber.

Weber wrapped up his title by pinning Gatlin Krepela of Pleasanton with seven seconds left in the opening period. He completed his season with a 37-4 record. Since he's a junior this year, Weber has the chance to become the Bobcats' first two-time state champion.

“Hopefully I get to go back next year to go for a second title,” said Weber.

Hemingford's previous state champs are Joe Planansky in 1990, Corey Campbell in 1991, Justin Gibson in 1993 and Adam Wacker in 2000. All of them were seniors when they won their titles and the Bobcats were in Class C.

Planansky competed at 189 pounds and concluded his championship season with a 34-0 record while pinning 28 of his rivals. Campbell won the 160-pound title and finished the season at 31-2. Gibson was the 167-pound winner and had a 32-3 record that season after going 0-18 as a freshman, according to Ed "Murph" Planansky, Joe's father who coached all three of those state champs "since they were kindergartners," in his words.

Wacker completed his season with a 32-2 record.

Two former Bobcat Wrestling State Champions, Adam Wacker and Joe Planansky were at the tournament and were able to watch Weber.

“It was so awesome that two former state champs for Hemingford were there to congratulate my win,” said Weber.

Both Murph and Joe have been involved in the state tournaments all of this century, after Chadron native Bobby Colgate asked them to help when he was the associate director of the Nebraska School Activities Association and was in charge of the tournament.

Murph received a distinguished service award at the tournament in 2019 after he had been involved with it 25 years. Joe, who is a chiropractor in Fort Collins, began helping a few years later and most of the time since has been is the tourney's primary floor manager. His duties include placement of the mats during the competition.

Adam Wacker was also at the tournament watching his son Derek, a sophomore at Yutan High School, compete.

“I was able to watch a little of Creel’s semi-final match,” said Wacker. “It was great to hear the name Hemingford.”

“Even though they pronounced it wrong,” he chuckled.

“Creel had quite the following,” Wacker said. “You could hear them loud and proud. I’m really happy for the school and the community. It’s been a long time coming.”

Weber’s official results from the State Tournament:

D113 - Creel Weber (37-4) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.

· Champ. Round 1 - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 37-4 won by fall over Isaac Koliha (Howells-Dodge) 22-18 (Fall 1:45)

· Quarterfinal - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 37-4 won by fall over Clark Padrnos (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 28-13 (Fall 5:30)

· Semifinal - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 37-4 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Nolan Osborn (Twin Loup) 37-6 (UTB 1-0)

· 1st Place Match - Creel Weber (Hemingford) 37-4 won by fall over Gatlin Krepela (Pleasanton) 43-4 (Fall 2:53)

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.