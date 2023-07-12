The Box Butte Development Corporation hosted a Marketing Lunch & Learn at the Hemingford Telephone Company in Hemingford on Thursday, July 6 from 12 to 1 p.m. This informative session was for Box Butte County businesses. Rural Fellow interns from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Marissa Lindemann and Ritu Jadwani, facilitated this session.

Lindemann highlighted the importance of a business knowing its target audience through an interactive tutorial. The participants received a worksheet during the session to create an audience profile using demographics, psychographics and the appropriate marketing channels. She shared statistics about how to find your audience across various channels like social media, online news sites, radio, podcasts, and local newspapers. After gathering this information, a business created a marketing message specific to the channel and platform based on their knowledge of the customer. Lindemann is a broadcast journalism major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and encouraged businesses to design their marketing message while keeping in mind colors, fonts, affordability, sustainability and adaptability.

Ritu Jadwani is a doctoral student in merchandising at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and she has a small social initiative, Namaste NYC. Namaste NYC helps generate employment opportunities for physically disabled women through the local crafts and textiles of India. During the Lunch & Learn, Jadwani explained how to create a digital campaign using global time zones and audience presence. She shared about specific channels like WhatsApp and WeChat, which are used when marketing a business globally. She also explained how to generate paid and organic traffic through online advertisements, including Pay per Click advertisements. The participants learned about free resources to automate a digital campaign and analyze its reach. She described omnichannel marketing strategies and shared industry resources, so businesses know where to spend their advertising dollars.

Dr. Travis Miller, Superintendent of Hemingford Public Schools, attended the event to learn about resources for his school and said the Rural Fellows program has had a positive impact on the community.

“They [Jadwani and Lindemann] provided clear and actionable guidance to the audience regarding marketing in an era of shifting media preferences and significant generational differences. Their work as Rural Fellows is positively impacting our community, and implementation of their recommendations has the potential to positively impact the bottom line of the industries that implement what we learned. From the school district perspective, I came away with some new ideas about how we might be able to more effectively and more deeply engage our community through various forms of media,” Dr. Miller said.

Colleen Busch, the owner of a local bakery called Colleen’s Confections, said that she learned new marketing strategies that would help with her own business.

“These classes gave me the opportunity to learn how to market my home-based business in order to thrive. I created a Google Dots for Colleen’s Confections thanks to the information provided. And it already has led to a new customer and interactions. I can’t wait to use other marketing strategies that were shared to continue to reach new customers,” Busch said.

The Lunch & Learns are an opportunity for local businesses to learn marketing tips and an effort to support the local eateries. The event was well attended by small business owners in both Alliance and Hemingford while they enjoyed lunch from the Village Pizza in Hemingford. Lindemann and Jadwani will be available to help local businesses until July 14th and entrepreneurs are encouraged to reach out to them for questions or resources.

You may contact them through email at boxbuttedevelopment@gmail.com or by phone 308-762-1800.