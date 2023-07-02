This Monday, I had another opportunity to hear directly from Nebraska producers about this year’s Farm Bill. The Farm Bill is a pivotal package of legislation covering everything from federal agricultural policies to food assistance programs. It’s only passed once every five years.

The Farm Bill especially affects our state of Nebraska, where agriculture is our economic engine. Representative Smith led our visit on Monday, and I joined along with Senator Ricketts and Representatives Flood and Bacon. We have a great federal delegation, and I know we are all committed to delivering results for Nebraskans.

In the morning, we headed to Weber & Sons Company, a cattle feedyard in the Dorchester area. We toured the facilities and discussed the challenges such an extensive operation can face. We also met with members of the Nebraska Cattlemen, a group that gives voice to the cattle community. I met with the Cattlemen in Washington earlier this month, so it was wonderful to see them again at home in Nebraska. Both the Weber team and the Nebraska Cattlemen shared about the needs of cattle producers in our state, and I look forward to addressing their concerns in the upcoming Farm Bill.

We then drove to Doane University in Crete for a roundtable discussion with the Nebraska Farm Bureau and other groups. This was a tremendous opportunity to hear from the people who feed the world—from our pork producers to corn growers. Each group presented remarks about the concerns of its specific industry, providing me with valuable insight for my work on the Agriculture Committee. As I shared during the discussion, it’s critical that we preserve safety net programs like crop insurance that are essential to producers.

We next toured the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agriculture campus, where we met with students and faculty about the research they are spearheading. They are working on cutting-edge technologies like robotic planters and new pesticide sprayers that can reduce input costs. Nebraska is becoming a world leader in precision agriculture thanks to educational institutions like UNL, and it’s crucial that we support that work in the Farm Bill.

After visiting UNL, we met with Farm Credit Services of America. Farm Credit provides important financial services for farmers and agribusiness owners, including loans to help producers get off the ground. At Farm Credit, we heard a panel discussion on the state of farm economy and the financial stability of the farm sector. Nate Kauffman, Senior Vice President and Omaha Branch Executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, shared some especially informative comments about agriculture financing.

We also visited Green Plains Energy, one of the top ethanol producers in the country. We discussed Green Plains’ many successes and how biofuels can help lower costs for families at the pump. I continue to lead the effort in the Senate to make year-round E15 a reality through my bill, the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act.

We finished off by meeting the Nebraska Pork Producers. The Pork Producers told me about their priorities for upcoming ag legislation, and I told them about my support for the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act, which hits back at harmful ag regulations like California’s Proposition 12. Congress shouldn’t allow any one state to single-handedly upend the country’s agricultural economy and force the American people to bear the burden of higher food prices.

I always say that the best part of my job is hearing from my fellow Nebraskans about what I can do to help them most. Each of these visits expanded my understanding of what’s facing our ag producers in Nebraska, and I was grateful for the opportunities. My colleagues and I on the Agriculture Committee will continue to use these sessions to craft a Farm Bill that directly reflects the priorities of our farmers and ranchers.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.