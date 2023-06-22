Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford PoolThe pool is open for open swim, 1-5 p.m., with lap swim available from 5-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Sessions in the morning include lap swim, 6-7:30 a.m., and a toddler swim/lap swim, 12-1 p.m.

The pool will be closed for the Hemingford Swim Meet on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

Daily admission is $3, ages 5 and up, with children under 4 years old being free. Passes are available: $38, single; $85, family. Punch cards are also available.

Funeral NoticeThe funeral service for Jack L. “Swede” Swanson will be held at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Hemingford Cemetery. Family and friends are then invited to attend lunch at the multipurpose hall at the BBC Fairgrounds.

Box Butte County 4-H Calendar of EventsJune 22 — Sewing Workshop, 9 a.m. at the Extension Office

June 26 — Barn Quilt Workshop, 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds

June 29 — Macramé Dream Catcher Workshop, 9 a.m. at the Extension Office

Legion Supper Club, BreakfastReservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos or Smothered Burrito

Friday – Sweet and Sour Shrimp Skewers

Saturday – T-Bones

Farmers Market from 8 to 11 a.m. need a table call 760-2317

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets.

Cornhole tournament at 2:30 p.m.

Weekly news from Margaret:

New at the bar Summer Shandy and Saddle Bronc now on tap!! Miller Lite and Bud Light in alum tech cans! Don’t forget to try the twisted tea whiskey or peach Malibu!

Kitchen new to the menu Hog and Cajun Burgers!

A big thank you to all who supported the Post with their cook out Friday night. Also a big thank to all who helped!

The Post have elected offices for the coming year:

Commander-Mike Raben

1st Vice-Ray Freimuth

2nd Vice-

Adjutant-Brett Sorensen

Finance officer-Jim Olson

Chaplain-Troy Sorensen

Sergeant-at-Arms-Jim Olson

Membership chair-Jessica Hansen

Members at large-Carey Davies and Pat McMahon

Taps: Our thoughts and prayers go out to the

Gary Bolek family!

Welcome new members: KC Chases and Daniel Breen

Auxiliary (Carol Danbom) will be spearheading the fair booth again this year! Also looking for members who want to take a table for the birthday gala in October!

Beer garden is coming along and looking good! Thanks to all who have helped get to where it is!

Have a safe and fun week!!!

Food PantryThe Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats. If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

Free SwimmingNorthwest Community Action Partnership is hosting a free swim event in Alliance at Big Blue Bay on Monday, June 26 from 6-8 p.m. This event is part of their ongoing commitment to raise awareness for Head Start and Early Head Start.

Bands on the BricksBands on the Bricks will be Friday, June 23 with The Greendales followed by Hook & The Huckleberries from 6-9 p.m. Other dates are July 7 with New Wave Time Machine and Loaded Dice from 6-9 p.m. and Heritage Days weekend, July 21 and 22 from 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Come down to the 200 block of Box Butte Ave. and have food and drinks provided by The Gathering Spot. Bring a chair to sit and enjoy the show.

Country Music JamboreeA County Music Jamboree will be held on Sunday, July 2 at the Eagles Club in Alliance from 1-4 p.m.

There is no cover and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a donation box for the band: donations are appreciated.

Ledger SalesCopies of the Ledger can be found inside Valor Hardware for sale! Don’t miss out on your copy today

Foundation ScholarshipIf you are a graduate of Hemingford High School and will be going into your Sophomore year of college (or higher) this Fall, it is time to apply for the Hemingford Foundation Scholarship! Go to the Hemingford Public Schools website to find the application, download it, and fill it out. The application is due July 1st. Email it or mail it to the following addresses, or drop it off at the high school office.

Mail: Hemingford Public Schools, School Counselor, PO Box 217, Hemingford, NE 69348

