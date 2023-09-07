Weekly Briefs for the Hemingford Ledger. If you have an event that you would like added please let us know.

Hemingford Booster Club

The Hemingford Booster Club will be hosting the Bobcat Tailgate for the Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 8 starting at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.

They will be serving loaded nachos and a dessert for $5. Sponsors for this week are Nebraska Bank and Mobius Communications.

Don’t forget to sign up as a member of the Hemingford Booster Club on Friday. Your $25 membership help to provide apparel and welcome back gifts as well as team meals and numerous other requests from many teams and groups that make up Bobcat Nation!

Legion Supper Club, Breakfast

Reservations are appreciated for supper club nights – please call 487-5356.

Stop in and enjoy a hot breakfast on Sunday mornings from 8-10:30 a.m. served up by a different Legion group each week. The Legion Family Breakfast is open to everyone and is free will donation. Bar opens at noon on Sundays with basket options available.

This week’s specials:

Thursday – Tacos

Friday – Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Saturday – Rattlesnake Pasta

Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Bar opens at 9 a.m. for the Husker party! Serving a footlong hot dog bar! Game starts at 10 a.m.

Sunday – Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Bar opens at noon serving baskets and pizza.

Weekly news from Margaret:

Take and bake Wednesday, please have your order in by noon on Wednesday! Call to place and order 487-5356!

Work on the woman’s bathroom is in progress! It will really look nice when it’s done!

The club is looking for part time help (bartending and waiting tables), if interested please stop by the club and ask for Margaret.

Dates to remember:

Sat., Sept. 9-Husker Party

Mon., Sept. 11-SON’s meeting

Tues., Sept. 12-Post meeting

Aux meeting county meeting Alliance

Sun., Sept 17.-End of Summer Party

Sat., Sept 23.-Fall Festival

Wed., Oct 18.-Aux Birthday Gala

Have a safe and fun week!

Memorial Blood Drive

The Gage Edwards Memorial Blood Drive will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at BBGH in the Sandhills room from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Call the BBGH lab at 761-1400 or Heather Edwards at 762-8446 to sign up. Or sign up online at https://volunteerssignup.org/7MKTQ to get registered to donate. Donate, eat come treats and get your t-shirt.

Donation drive for Dobby’s

Dobby’s Frontier Town has experienced a lot of break-ins and theft recently and are in dire need of an updated security system. Donations are being accepted and may be sent to Dobby’s Frontier Town at 423 Hudson Ave., Alliance, NE 69301.

Patriot Day Event at Alliance Public Library

To commemorate Patriot Day, preschool through second grade are invited to Music Monday with Mrs. Behrends on September 11th. This event will feature American folk music, patriotic songs and more from 5 to 5:45 p.m. in the Community Room with Sara Behrends, a music educator with Alliance Public Schools.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Children’s and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.

Veterans Suicide Prevention Poker Run

The 4th Annual Veterans Suicide Prevention Poker Run will be on Sunday, Sept. 10. Open to all motorcycles, hot rods, vintage cars, trucks or whatever you want to travel in with all proceeds being donated to the Panhandle Public Health District Suicide Prevention Program.

Register before the route or at the end. Initial registration will be at the Stateline Casino from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cards will be drawn at the end of the run with prizes to be given at 4:30 p.m. back at the casino.

Ride the beautiful Black Hill’s of South Dakota and go where you want. Event is sponsored by Post 34 Western Sandhills American Legion Riders of Gordon and Hay Springs and the Panhandle Chapter 43 American Legion Riders of Alliance and Hemingford.

For more information call Casey Walton at 308-207-5709.

Dobby’s Clean Up Day

Help get Dobby’s cleaned up and ready for the fall festival. Join the volunteers on Tuesday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All volunteers welcome. Stay 10 minutes or all day. It’s all appreciated.

Food Pantry

The Hemingford Food Pantry is always in need of fruit juices, bread and canned meats.

If you can help out in anyway please let Tim or one of the volunteers know.

Open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Located behind Mobius on Laramie.

Contact Tim Horn at 308-760-5140 for more information.

