The Hemingford Public Library began their summer reading program on June 14 running for three Wednesdays and ended this past Wednesday. The theme this year was “All Together Now”. The main focus this year was on reduce, reusing and recycling with the help of Keep Alliance Beautiful’s Kari Bargen.

Each week there have been around 10 participating in the program. On day one, participants planted seeds in Solo cups that they decorated with faces using recycled materials. They also learned why it is important to make the switch to reusable bags at the grocery store noting that Americans use 100 billion plastic bags a year with the average family using around 1500.

“It has been such a fun program and the kids have really learned a lot,” said Hemingford Library Director Colleen Garner. “(During week two), we had a game where they had to sort plastics and cardboards. They used a picker-upper to pick up the different items and had to decide if it was corrugated cardboard or poster board and look for the emblem on plastics and what to do with plastics without emblems.”

They were given Hefty Energy Bags to take home to fill with plastics that are currently hard to recycle such as plastic pouches, bags, tableware, and foam products. Once those bags are filled they can then be dropped into the recycling bins along with the normal recycling. Bags are available through the Hefty Energy Bag Program at heftyenergybag.com.

“We’ve watched YouTube videos on recycling and landfills,” said Garner. “Once trash goes to the landfill it’s never gone and so many of these children have never seen a landfill so they don’t realize how much trash there is. We’re also showing them how much can be reused; even shredded paper has a use.”

For the last day of the program, they filled a box with shredded paper and hid treasures and candy within the paper. The paper will then be used as mulch to hold in moisture in the garden area. Participants were also given Colors of Kindness colors along with coloring books and activity books along with bookmark certificates for a Happy Meal from McDonald’s.

“We would also like to thank the Nebraska State Historical Society for the $250 grant,” said Garner. “We were able to get 28 books from the ‘Who is?, What is?, Where is?’ series. These books are so good and cover such a variety of places and people. Everything from the Great Depression and the Ice Age to newer stuff and people like Bill Gates and the Navajo Code Talkers, they have pictures in them and a larger print so they’re a fast read. I think they’re going to be a lot of fun.”

The series are illustrated biographies and detailed account of famous locations and landmarks around the world for young readers and even adults featuring significant historical figures, including artists, scientists, and world leaders.

“I tried to get different races, time periods and different events to cover everyone’s interests,” said Garner.